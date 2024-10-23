AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
Sports Print 2024-10-23

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy set to start on 26th

Recorder Report Published 23 Oct, 2024 08:05am

LAHORE: Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Pakistan’s premier first-class cricket tournament, will begin from 26th October. As many as 18 teams from the 16 regions will participate in the four-day tournament that will conclude on 19th December.

The 18 teams include Abbottabad Region, AJK Region, Bahawalpur Region, Dera Murad Jamali Region, Faisalabad Region, FATA Region, Hyderabad Region, Islamabad Region, Karachi Region Blues, Karachi Region Whites, Lahore Region Whites, Lahore Region Blues, Larkana Region, Multan Region, Peshawar Region, Quetta Region, Rawalpindi Region and Sialkot Region.

Karachi Region Whites will defend the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy title this year after the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side defeated Faisalabad Region in the final by 456 runs at the Gaddafi Stadium from October 22 to 26, 2023.

