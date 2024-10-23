Continuity of democratic system vital for economy: Governor

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that the passage of the 26th constitutional amendment by the assembly bodes well for the institutions of the country as it will ensure supremacy of the Parliament. This constitutional amendment will provide speedy justice to people, the governor said while addressing a press conference at Governor House, here Tuesday.

The governor said that the 26th constitutional amendment was passed by the Parliament after much hard work and struggle, in which all political parties including President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, Chairman PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Maulana Fazlur Rehman played a positive role.

He paid tributes to all the stakeholders, especially Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stating that he stayed awake for four consecutive nights to make it successful. He said that the 26th constitutional amendment is an unprecedented manifestation of national unity and consensus, if future decisions are made in the same way, the country will come out of crises. He said that the constitutional defects have been removed with this constitutional amendment.

The governor said that the judiciary should not interfere in the affairs of the executive. He said that the procedure for appointing judges in the 19th amendment was not correct, which has now been rectified.

Regarding the appointment of judges, he said the democratic powers were sabotaged in the 19th amendment ,and unfortunately, the decisions of the appointments of judges were made in big chambers, later these judges gave decisions according to their personal liking and disliking, which created a great disorder in the society. The country was defamed at the international level and the reputation of the judiciary was affected, he added.

He said that today the original spirit of the Charter of Democracy has been implemented to a great extent. He stated that the real power should rest with the Parliament. He said that in 26th constitutional amendment a transparent procedure has been devised regarding the appointment of judges.

In response to a question, the governor said that all political parties were consulted on the constitutional amendment. He said that the delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf held many advisory meetings with Maulana Fazlur Rahman regarding this matter, however, after these advisory meetings, when PTI delegation went to Adiala Jail, it backed out of the Parliamentary Committee as per the order from there.

He said that constitutional amendment was not based on any deal but was a unanimous decision of political parties. He said that President Adif Ali Zardari has always promoted the politics of reconciliation in the wider national interest. In response to a question, the governor said that all matters were done through mutual consultation.

He said that Maulana Sahib was in agreement on all points up to 80%, but there was a little deadlock on which he asked for some time to consult with his party leaders. Later, after meeting with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, all issues were settled. He said that People’s Party has never done politics of revenge.

As far as PTI is concerned, it is reaping what it has sown. The PTI’s accusations on social media have done irreparable damage to the country, he said.

In response to another question, the governor said that Parliament is the supreme institution and continuity of the democratic system is vital for the improvement of the country’s economy.

