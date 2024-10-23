Most of super stores linked with POS discharging tax liabilities: FCCI

FAISALABAD: Most of the Super Stores are linked with Point of Sale (POS) and are discharging their tax liabilities efficiently, said Shahid Mumtaz Bajwa, Vice President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

Addressing the first meeting of the FCCI Standing Committee on Super Market Association (SMA), he said that FCCI is an elected forum of the business community which was trying its optimum best to resolve the genuine problems of the business community.

“We have workable relations with the government departments”, he said and added that issues raised from this platform are given due consideration by the concerned government departments. He said that all super stores should get the membership of FCCI on priority basis to resolve their genuine issues.

He said that superstores were fined heavily just a few months ago but due to the productive intervention of the super store association, this practice has been stopped.

He said that our business is directly linked with the sale and purchase of diversified items and hence they should remain vigilant and ensure that our vendors are on the active taxpayer’s list and have paid the sales tax deducted from them.

He said that some minors mishandling may prompt price magistrates to impose heavy fines and hence they should keep their financial issues transparent to avoid this situation.

He said that some sellers are not issuing mandatory invoices and FCCI would invite them to sit with the concerned stakeholders and resolve their issues amicably.

About the demand for an affidavit by FBR, he said that they have got a stay order from the Lahore High Court as they could not be held responsible for the fault of any other person. He said that FBR officials would be invited to visit FCCI and resolve the issues instead of making it a permanent bone of contention.

He announced that this standing committee would invite concerned departments to promote mutual understanding.

He said that officials of the Punjab Food Authority would be invited with a request to provide new rules and dispel the genuine apprehensions of the business community. He said that governor SBP is expected to visit Faisalabad during next week and he would try to arrange a meeting of the SMA with him.

Attaullah Sarwar, Haji Muhammad Aslam, Rana Safdar Ali, Muhammad Ashfaq, Qaisar Abbas, Saeed Ahmad, Tariq Mushtaq, M. Akram Nasir, Haider Ali, M. Hassan, Moazzam Ali, Mian Sajjad, Rasheed Sharif, Saif-ur-Rehman, Saeed Ahmad, Haji Islam and Muhammad Faisal also participated in the meeting.

