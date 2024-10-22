AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
AIRLINK 137.88 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.72%)
BOP 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.78%)
DFML 45.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.39%)
DGKC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.19%)
FCCL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.25%)
FFBL 55.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.11%)
FFL 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.61%)
HUBC 105.60 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.79%)
HUMNL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (15.59%)
KOSM 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
MLCF 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.55%)
NBP 69.23 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.21%)
OGDC 167.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.24%)
PAEL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PIBTL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.83%)
PPL 130.35 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.77%)
PRL 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PTC 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
SEARL 61.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.12%)
TELE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
TOMCL 36.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.59%)
TPLP 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TREET 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
TRG 44.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
UNITY 25.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,223 Increased By 22.5 (0.24%)
BR30 27,766 Increased By 205.8 (0.75%)
KSE100 86,467 Increased By 409.1 (0.48%)
KSE30 27,163 Increased By 118.7 (0.44%)
Markets

US stocks dip amid valuation concerns

Published October 22, 2024 Updated October 22, 2024 07:25pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks retreated early Tuesday amid concerns over lofty equity valuations as markets digested a mostly solid set of corporate earnings.

Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare listed seven larger companies whose earnings topped analyst forecasts, but noted that only two rose in pre-market trading.

Pointing to a recent uptick in bond yields, O’Hare observed that “a lot of good earnings news… has been priced into the market already.”

Wall St drops as investors cautious ahead of big earnings

About 25 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.4 percent at 42,754.94.

The broad-based S&P 500 declined 0.4 percent to 5,830.83, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.2 percent to 18,494.61.

Both the Dow and S&P 500 hit all-time highs last week.

The International Monetary Fund trimmed its 2024 and 2025 global growth forecast but said the US economy remained solid.

“I think for the US, we’re very close,” IMF Chief Economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas told AFP when asked if the Federal Reserve had successfully engineered a soft landing in which measures to address inflation limit price growth without causing a recession.

Among companies reporting results, General Motors soared 7.5 percent, while Verizon slumped 5.4 percent and GE Aerospace fell 6.7 percent.

