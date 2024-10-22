AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
Sri Lankan shares end little changed

  • CSE All-Share index settled 0.08% lower at 12,300.02 points
22 Oct, 2024
Sri Lankan shares closed flat on Tuesday as losses in energy stocks offset IT stocks gains.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.08% lower at 12,300.02 points.

Hikkaduwa Beach Resort was the top percentage loser on the index, down 14.6%, while Industrial Asphalts was the top percentage gainer, rising 33.3% on the day.

Trading volume on the index rose to 136.8 million shares from 71.1 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lanka shares end lower as energy, real estate drag

The equity market’s turnover surged to 1.94 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($6.62 million) from 1.49 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 71.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 1.90 billion rupees, the data showed.

