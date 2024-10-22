AGL 38.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
AIRLINK 137.40 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.37%)
BOP 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DCL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
DFML 46.38 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.27%)
DGKC 81.12 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.96%)
FCCL 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.35%)
FFBL 56.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.39%)
FFL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
HUBC 105.62 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.81%)
HUMNL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.44%)
KEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.8%)
KOSM 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.46%)
MLCF 38.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.74%)
NBP 69.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.61%)
OGDC 167.98 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (0.83%)
PAEL 25.43 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.68%)
PIBTL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.41%)
PPL 130.80 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.11%)
PRL 23.92 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.06%)
PTC 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
SEARL 60.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.58%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TOMCL 36.39 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.39%)
TPLP 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TREET 15.52 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.05%)
TRG 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
UNITY 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.57%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,261 Increased By 60.7 (0.66%)
BR30 27,892 Increased By 331.8 (1.2%)
KSE100 86,677 Increased By 619.4 (0.72%)
KSE30 27,229 Increased By 184.7 (0.68%)
Oct 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PSX extends gains, KSE-100 surges nearly 750 points

BR Web Desk Published October 22, 2024 Updated October 22, 2024 11:21am

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) maintained its merry run on account of improved economic indicators, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index gained nearly 750 points during trading on Tuesday.

At 10:45am, the benchmark index was hovering at 86,807.30 level, an increase of 749.79 points or 0.87%.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and refinery. Index-heavy stocks including OGDC, PPL, SSGC, HBL and MEBL traded in the green.

Market experts attributed the positive sentiment to improved indicators, including a current account surplus for September and a reduction in political uncertainty after the approval of 26th Constitutional Amendment Bill by the parliament.

“The momentum comes on the back of political clarity,” Sana Tawfik, Head of Research at Arif Habib Limited (AHL) told Business Recorder.

The corporate results are also in line with market expectations, Tawfik said.

“We expect CPI reading to clock in at 6.3% in October, whereas, the market expects inflation reading in the range of 6.3-6.5%. This has strengthened calls for a more pronounced policy rate cut.”

On Monday, PSX witnessed a bullish trend and closed on a strong positive note with healthy gains. The benchmark KSE-100 Index surged by 807.42 points or 0.95% and crossed the 86,000 psychological level to close at 86,057.52 points.

Globally, Asian stocks turned lower and the dollar stood by multi-month peaks on Tuesday as a sharp sell-off in bonds and a jump in gold suggested investors are hunkering down ahead of the US election.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose 11 basis points overnight and a further 1 bp in early Asia trade to 4.19%.

Gold hit a record high just above $2,740 an ounce on Monday and traded at $2,725 early on Tuesday.

Japan’s Nikkei slid 1.1% in morning trade to hit its lowest since early October. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.8%. Wall Street gauges edged down overnight and futures inched lower in Asia.

Stock markets PSX KSE 100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index psx companies KSE-100 index Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited kse-100 KSE 100 companies KSE index

Comments

200 characters

PSX extends gains, KSE-100 surges nearly 750 points

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

IMF conditionalities: PM-led NEDB may become redundant

Development projects: Ministries told to take MPD&SI’s input on any litigation

Oil prices dip as geopolitical risks stabilise, China demand weighs

CJP’s appointment: Special Parliamentary body constituted

Summoned for probe in 2nd phase: IPPs agitating over non-payment

Jurisdiction: Now questions will arise every day: Justice Shah

Pacts deadline looms: Refineries’ upgrade plans hit snags

40pc Pak population will become urban by 2030: ADB

Read more stories