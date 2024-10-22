AGL 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
Adani’s Ambuja Cements to acquire stake in India’s Orient Cement at $964mn valuation

Reuters Published 22 Oct, 2024 10:43am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s Ambuja Cements said on Tuesday it would acquire a 46.8% stake in Orient Cement , valuing the company at 81 billion rupees ($963.5 million).

The Adani-owned cement maker will buy the Telangana-based company’s shares at 395.40 rupees per share, an over 12% premium to Orient’s last close.

Orient Cement’s shares jumped 7.5% to a record high, before trimming most of its gains.

Billionaire Gautam Adani’s family raises Ambuja Cement stake with $799mn infusion

The acquisition will help Ambuja clock volumes of more than 100 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) in the ongoing financial year, the statement added.

