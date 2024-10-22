AGL 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.36%)
AIRLINK 137.32 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.31%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.74%)
CNERGY 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DCL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
DFML 46.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.2%)
DGKC 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.06%)
FCCL 29.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.42%)
FFBL 56.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.7%)
FFL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
HUBC 105.91 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2.09%)
HUMNL 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.65%)
KEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.8%)
KOSM 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
MLCF 38.14 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.98%)
NBP 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.75%)
OGDC 167.81 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (0.73%)
PAEL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.56%)
PIBTL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.7%)
PPL 130.70 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.04%)
PRL 23.97 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.27%)
PTC 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
SEARL 60.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.49%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TOMCL 36.43 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.5%)
TPLP 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TREET 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.32%)
TRG 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
UNITY 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.57%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 9,265 Increased By 64.4 (0.7%)
BR30 27,901 Increased By 340.5 (1.24%)
KSE100 86,697 Increased By 639.9 (0.74%)
KSE30 27,235 Increased By 191.1 (0.71%)
China and Hong Kong stocks edge down, stimulus effectiveness in focus

Reuters Published 22 Oct, 2024 09:53am

SHANGHAI: China and Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors digested Beijing’s latest stimulus measures, including fresh rate cuts the previous day.

The blue-chip CSI300 Index slipped 0.3% at the market open, while the Shanghai Composite Index went down 0.1%.

China, HK stocks close higher after PBOC begins swap programme

Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng was down 0.2%. China cut its key lending rates by 25 basis points on Monday to support the economic growth.

Yet stocks have wobbled in recent sessions as investors have turned cautious on whether the policy support will be sufficient to revive growth.

