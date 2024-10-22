Oct 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Navy successfully conducts major anti-narcotics operation

Nuzhat Nazar Published 22 Oct, 2024 06:33am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Navy successfully conducted a major anti-narcotics operation, seizing a large cache of drugs, including Indian-made illicit pills. During the operation, 2,000 kilograms of hashish, 370 kilograms of crystal meth (ice), and 50 kilograms of heroin were confiscated.

The seized drugs are estimated to be worth USD 145 million in the international market. Among the contraband, a significant quantity of Indian-manufactured narcotic pills was also captured.

All confiscated drugs have been handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for further action.

