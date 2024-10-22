Oct 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Imran Khan: LHC disposes of plea seeking treason proceedings

Recorder Report Published 22 Oct, 2024 06:33am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday disposed of a petition seeking treason proceedings against former Prime Minister Imran Khan for holding 2014 sit-in and ‘inciting’ people for civil disobedience.

A senior bar member late AK Dogar had filed the petition submitting that the PTI was going to hold a dharna again in Islamabad. He was of the view that PTI former chairman Imran Khan wanted to create unrest and anarchy in the country.

On Monday, Advocate Abdullah Dogar, a son of the petitioner appeared before the court and he did not want to pursue the petition and sought permission to withdraw it. At this, the court disposed of the petition as withdrawn.

