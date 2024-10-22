Inspector Akhtar Ali’s contributions lauded

ISLAMABAD: A farewell ceremony was held at the Traffic Police Headquarters Islamabad to honour Inspector Akhtar Ali, who is retiring after years of dedicated service.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk attended the ceremony as the chief guest, alongside other senior police officers.

During the ceremony, CTO Virk acknowledged Inspector Akhtar Ali’s contributions to the force and emphasized that retirement is a natural part of the service. He encouraged serving officers to continue their efforts to earn respect for both themselves and the department, noting that public service is key to building a positive reputation.

Inspector Akhtar Ali was presented with police shields and gifts in recognition of his service, with best wishes extended for his future endeavours. The ceremony was a testament to the respect and honour the department bestows on its retiring officers.

