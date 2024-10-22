AGL 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.65%)
AIRLINK 137.47 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.42%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
CNERGY 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
DCL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.89%)
DFML 46.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.76%)
DGKC 80.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.5%)
FCCL 29.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.52%)
FFBL 57.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.61%)
FFL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.38%)
HUBC 104.49 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.72%)
HUMNL 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.65%)
KEL 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.34%)
KOSM 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.82%)
MLCF 37.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.4%)
NBP 68.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 167.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.24%)
PAEL 25.17 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.64%)
PIBTL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
PPL 130.10 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.57%)
PRL 23.84 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.72%)
PTC 15.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 61.33 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.87%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TOMCL 36.50 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.7%)
TPLP 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
TREET 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.93%)
TRG 45.24 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.76%)
UNITY 25.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.89%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 9,207 Increased By 6.7 (0.07%)
BR30 27,560 Decreased By -0 (-0%)
KSE100 86,447 Increased By 390 (0.45%)
KSE30 27,178 Increased By 133.9 (0.5%)
Oct 22, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-10-22

PPL MD, CM Balochistan discuss key development initiatives

Press Release Published 22 Oct, 2024 07:21am

KARACHI: Imran Abbasy, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), met with Chief Minister (CM) of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, at the CM House in Quetta to discuss crucial matters related to resource exploration and community development in the province.

During the meeting, Abbasy outlined PPL’s strategic plans for hydrocarbon exploration and mining in Balochistan, including updates on social development projects in the region. The conversation also touched upon the status of the Sui Gas Field’s Development and Mining Lease.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Petroleum Limited PPL Imran Abbasy Sarfraz Bugti CM Balochistan

