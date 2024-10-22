PPL MD, CM Balochistan discuss key development initiatives

KARACHI: Imran Abbasy, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), met with Chief Minister (CM) of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, at the CM House in Quetta to discuss crucial matters related to resource exploration and community development in the province.

During the meeting, Abbasy outlined PPL’s strategic plans for hydrocarbon exploration and mining in Balochistan, including updates on social development projects in the region. The conversation also touched upon the status of the Sui Gas Field’s Development and Mining Lease.

