Activities of Karachi Port

KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 338,935 tonnes of cargo comprising 120,711 tonnes of import cargo and 218,224 tonnes of export cargo during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargos of 120,711 tonnes comprised of 60,666 tonnes of containerised cargo; 16,900 tonnes of rock phosphate and 43,145 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 218,224 tonnes comprised of 106,917 tonnes of containerised cargo; 1299 tonnes of bulk cargo; 5,030 tonnes of cement; 101,398 tonnes of clinkers and 3,580 tonnes of rice.

There were seven vessels namely PL Barcelona, Stolt Excellence, Solar Sharna, APL Phoenix, T Vega, YM Excellence and Dae Won carrying containers and tankers currently at the berths.

There were five ships namely Elenore, Wan Hai 611, Safeen Power, Beijing and CS Calla sailed out to sea during the reported period.

