Prices from $41,243 to $88,378: Patek Philippe’s first new collection in 25 years

Patek Philippe released a new collection, the Cubitus, announced the luxury Swiss watchmaker earlier, a development that marks the company’s first release of new design watches in 25 years.

The last collection released by Patek Philippe was the ladies’ Twenty~4 in 1999.

The new line was described as an “elegant sporty” style, according to a press release issued by the brand, and is making its debut in three versions.

The three variations range from $41,243 to $88,378, according to Bloomberg, and the square sports watch with rounded corners “evokes the brand’s very popular Nautilus and Aquanaut lines”, it said.

Last year, Thierry Stern, the brand president, had announced the impending new prototype at the Geneva Watches and Wonders fair.

He added how he had been dreaming of a square watch for over a decade, and conceived of the Cubitus name himself, according to a report in GQ earlier.

“My first vision was for a sporty classic Patek Philippe,” Stern was quoted as saying back then.

“I always wanted to design a square shape because I like it!” Stern was quoted as saying by Bloomberg last week.

“I looked through the museum through different brands, and I never found something that I wanted to wear.”

Stern added that he’s already at work on many more versions of the Cubitus for the future—and that he has his roadmap for new movements laid out until 2039, according to Bloomberg.

In the past, Stern has expressed concerns that too much of the fan base was concerned with only one collection—the Nautilus, whose core model he discontinued in 2021.

“I don’t want to become like AP [Audemars Piguet] with the Royal Oak. Very nice watch, but the problem? They only have the one,” he had said in 2023, according to Bloomberg.

“If the trade says, ‘We have enough of them,’ everybody wears it. Attractivité will go down. AP is dead.”

The new younger clientele “may know Patek Philippe,” Stern added, but maybe “they didn’t know the right watch for them. By adding this shape, maybe we will convince them. It’s a guess,” the report further quoted him as saying.