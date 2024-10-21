Oct 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks edge down from records to open big earnings week

AFP Published 21 Oct, 2024 06:52pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks dipped early Monday as major indices edged down from records ahead of a heavy week of earnings that includes Tesla and Boeing.

China’s central bank said it had cut two key interest rates to historic lows in the latest move to stimulate the economy.

Boeing shot up nearly five percent after labor negotiators agreed to present a new contract to 33,000 Seattle-area workers, potentially resolving the month-long machinist union strike.

Tech stocks boost Nasdaq, S&P 500; Netflix soars

About 10 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.1 percent at 43,233.84.

The broad-based S&P 500 also slipped 0.1 percent to 5,857.87, along with the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index, which stood at 18,471.01.

Both the Dow and S&P 500 were at records at the end of last week.

There’s a “pattern of new highs and then not really following through,” said LBBW’s Karl Haeling, who noted that this movement is followed by a brief period in which the market retreats.

“I think it’s a healthy pattern, because it just shows that the uptrend is orderly,” Haeling said.

Other earnings this week include General Motors, American Airlines and UPS.

Wall Street

Comments

200 characters

US stocks edge down from records to open big earnings week

Pakistan’s REER index drops below 100 for first time in 2024

President Asif Ali Zardari gives assent to 26th Constitutional Amendment

Rupee slips marginally against US dollar

KSE-100 Index gains over 800 points amid positive indicators

Meezan Bank posts Rs26.4bn profit in 3QCY24

Oil prices regain some ground after 7% loss last week

UAE president tells Putin: we are ready to help resolve Ukraine crisis

Retailer Carrefour reviewing work practices at Saudi partner after Amnesty raises concerns

Gold prices in Pakistan reach record Rs282,300 per tola

Emerging Asia Cup: Pakistan Shaheens beat Oman ‘A’ by 74 runs

Read more stories