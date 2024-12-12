PM reaffirms commitment to implement reforms

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed on Wednesday the government’s commitment to implement reforms designed to improve governance in every sector of the country.

Talking to newly-appointed experts on governance improvement, he maintained that the country’s future revolves around implementation of digitisation, automation and more efficient decision-making processes.

He stated that these pillars of modern governance are essential for fostering progress and prosperity in today’s world.

PM Shehbaz says govt working on comprehensive plan for reforms in various sectors

“The appointment of these experts will play a crucial role in enhancing decision-making and ensuring more effective governance,” he added.

He continued that their expertise and critical reviews of key decisions will bring about significant, positive outcomes for the country.

Sharif expressed confidence that the government would benefit greatly from the diverse experience of the newly-appointed experts, who have made valuable contributions in their respective fields.

The experts were reminded of their significant responsibility to contribute to the decision-making process regarding national matters, with the expectation that they provide high-quality and constructive guidance.

During the session, the new experts were briefed on their responsibilities and introduced to their roles within the government.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema along with other senior officials attended the meeting.

The experts will provide specialised advice on various governance challenges, helping the government make more informed decisions across key sectors.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024