AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 187.98 Increased By ▲ 9.91 (5.57%)
BOP 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.61%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.45%)
DCL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DFML 41.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 107.91 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.95%)
FCCL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
FFBL 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (8.76%)
HUBC 119.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.18%)
HUMNL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
KEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (8.29%)
KOSM 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
MLCF 49.47 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.85%)
NBP 73.66 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
OGDC 204.85 Increased By ▲ 11.09 (5.72%)
PAEL 33.56 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (4.39%)
PIBTL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
PPL 185.41 Increased By ▲ 11.34 (6.51%)
PRL 33.61 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.1%)
PTC 27.39 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (8.39%)
SEARL 119.82 Decreased By ▼ -5.14 (-4.11%)
TELE 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.87%)
TOMCL 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
TPLP 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.42%)
TREET 20.26 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (9.99%)
TRG 60.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.48%)
UNITY 37.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
BR100 11,772 Increased By 249.2 (2.16%)
BR30 36,584 Increased By 1034.2 (2.91%)
KSE100 110,810 Increased By 1913.6 (1.76%)
KSE30 34,429 Increased By 620.5 (1.84%)
Dec 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-12-12

PM reaffirms commitment to implement reforms

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 12 Dec, 2024 06:01am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed on Wednesday the government’s commitment to implement reforms designed to improve governance in every sector of the country.

Talking to newly-appointed experts on governance improvement, he maintained that the country’s future revolves around implementation of digitisation, automation and more efficient decision-making processes.

He stated that these pillars of modern governance are essential for fostering progress and prosperity in today’s world.

PM Shehbaz says govt working on comprehensive plan for reforms in various sectors

“The appointment of these experts will play a crucial role in enhancing decision-making and ensuring more effective governance,” he added.

He continued that their expertise and critical reviews of key decisions will bring about significant, positive outcomes for the country.

Sharif expressed confidence that the government would benefit greatly from the diverse experience of the newly-appointed experts, who have made valuable contributions in their respective fields.

The experts were reminded of their significant responsibility to contribute to the decision-making process regarding national matters, with the expectation that they provide high-quality and constructive guidance.

During the session, the new experts were briefed on their responsibilities and introduced to their roles within the government.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema along with other senior officials attended the meeting.

The experts will provide specialised advice on various governance challenges, helping the government make more informed decisions across key sectors.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Federal Government PM Shehbaz Sharif Minister for Economic Affairs economic reforms Ahad Khan Cheema Governance reforms

Comments

200 characters

PM reaffirms commitment to implement reforms

Load management: Nepra directs NTDC, KE to employ real-time systems

ADB projects GDP growth at 3pc, inflation at 10pc

150MW renewable energy projects: Nepra concludes hearing of KE’s Bid Evaluation Report

CAD declined 79pc in 2MFY25, NA told

ADB trims developing Asia’s growth forecast, flags US policy risks

Germany advocates peaceful Syria transition

Assad’s fall shows Russian military limited by Ukraine offensive

NFC award: govt official says IMF has attached no conditions

APTMA urges FBR to revisit new customs system

Read more stories