Oct 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UAE president tells Putin: we are ready to help resolve Ukraine crisis

Reuters Published 21 Oct, 2024 04:48pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MOSCOW: United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday that he was ready to support efforts to find peace in Ukraine.

Putin met Sheikh Mohammed for informal talks on Sunday that went on until midnight at his residence outside Moscow.

“We continue to make efforts to mediate the exchange of prisoners,” Sheikh Mohammed told Putin in the Kremlin, through a translator.

UAE leader seeks to deepen ‘strategic’ ties in US visit during Mideast crisis

“And I assure you that we will continue to work in this direction. We are ready to make any efforts to resolve crises and in the interests of peace, in the interests of both sides.”

Putin has previously praised both Sheikh Mohammed and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their mediation efforts over Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin uae Russia Ukraine MENA Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan

Comments

200 characters

UAE president tells Putin: we are ready to help resolve Ukraine crisis

President Asif Ali Zardari gives assent to 26th Constitutional Amendment

Rupee slips marginally against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 Index crosses 86,000 level amid positive indicators

Meezan Bank posts Rs26.4bn profit in 3QCY24

Oil prices regain some ground after 7% loss last week

Retailer Carrefour reviewing work practices at Saudi partner after Amnesty raises concerns

Gold prices in Pakistan reach record Rs282,300 per tola

Income Tax Ordinance: FBR drafting new law to end categories of ‘late-filers’, ‘non-filers’

3 NTDC projects: World Bank, ADB and IsDB willing to finance

Read more stories