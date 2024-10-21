Oct 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

North Korea sending troops to Ukraine would escalate conflict: NATO’s Rutte

Reuters Published 21 Oct, 2024 02:00pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BRUSSELS: If North Korea were to send troops to Ukraine to fight on Russia’s behalf it would significantly escalate the conflict, NATO Chief Mark Rutte said on social media platform X on Monday.

Rutte, who took office at NATO at the start of the month, said he had a discussion with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol about the alliance’s close partnership with Seoul, focusing on defense industrial cooperation and the interconnected security of the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific regions.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said last week that North Korea was preparing to send 10,000 soldiers to help Moscow’s war effort, and that some North Korean officers were already deployed on Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory.

New NATO boss Rutte pledges support for Ukraine, plays down Trump fears

The West has long accused North Korea of supplying weapons to Russia.

Rutte and the Pentagon both said last week that they have found no evidence yet of a North Korean military presence on the ground in Ukraine.

