Oct 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

IBM releases new AI models for businesses as genAI competition heats up

Reuters Published 21 Oct, 2024 10:45am

IBM released the latest version of its artificial intelligence models catered towards businesses on Monday, looking to capitalize on the surge in enterprises adopting generative AI technology.

“Granite 3.0” models will be made open-source, similar to other versions in IBM’s Granite family of AI models.

This approach differs from rivals such as Microsoft that charge customers for access to their models. In turn, IBM offers a paid tool called Watsonx that helps run models inside data centers after they have been customized.

Some variants of the new Granite models are available starting Monday for commercial use on the Watsonx platform.

IBM to close China R&D department, affecting over 1,000 jobs

A selection of these models will also be available on Nvidia’s stack of software tools that enable businesses to incorporate AI models.

The new Granite models were trained using AI chip leader Nvidia’s H100 graphics processor units (GPUs), said Dario Gil, IBM’s director of research.

IBM AI models

Comments

200 characters

IBM releases new AI models for businesses as genAI competition heats up

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 Index up over 500 points amid positive indicators

3 NTDC projects: World Bank, ADB and IsDB willing to finance

KE says not interested in Thar Block-II project sans its inclusion in IGCEP

Pak-UAE JMC meeting today to consider widening ties

Oil prices steady after 7% weekly drop

Income Tax Ordinance: FBR drafting new law to end categories of ‘late-filers’, ‘non-filers’

Fiscal support to SOEs escalates to Rs5.7trn: SBP

Cabinet approves proposed draft

Senate passes 26th constitutional amendment bill

Read more stories