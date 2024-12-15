AGL 39.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
AIRLINK 189.85 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.22%)
BOP 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.93%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.77%)
DCL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
DFML 41.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.17%)
DGKC 105.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-2.43%)
FCCL 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.25%)
FFBL 93.41 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.89%)
FFL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
HUBC 122.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.75%)
HUMNL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.97%)
KEL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KOSM 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.33%)
MLCF 48.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.39%)
NBP 72.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-3.35%)
OGDC 222.95 Increased By ▲ 9.54 (4.47%)
PAEL 33.62 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.91%)
PIBTL 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (6.62%)
PPL 201.45 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (0.76%)
PRL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.17%)
PTC 26.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.28%)
SEARL 116.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.12%)
TELE 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.53%)
TOMCL 36.61 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.36%)
TPLP 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.93%)
TREET 24.49 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (9.87%)
TRG 61.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.76%)
UNITY 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.72%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,150 Decreased By -15.1 (-0.12%)
BR30 38,093 Increased By 312.6 (0.83%)
KSE100 114,302 Increased By 121.3 (0.11%)
KSE30 35,805 Increased By 104.1 (0.29%)
Dec 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Niger ministry says 39 killed in attacks near Burkina Faso

AFP Published 15 Dec, 2024 12:03pm

NIAMEY: Thirty-nine people have been killed in two attacks in recent days in western Niger, near the border with Burkina Faso, Niamey’s defence ministry said Saturday.

“Two horrific tragedies happened in the communities of Libiri and Kokorou, criminals cornered by constant operations by defence and security forces launched attacks on defenceless civilian populations,” the defence ministry said in a statement.

The “barbaric acts” saw 21 people killed in Libiri and 18 in Kokorou, including children, the ministry said.

The operations took place from December 12 to 14, the statement said without detailing when the attacks happened.

The communities are located in the Tera border region, an area teeming with fighters which has been subjected to particularly bloody jihadist attacks in recent days.

Armed attackers kill 21 civilians in western Niger, army says

The frontier lands between Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso have long been a hideout for jihadists linked to the Islamic State group and Al-Qaeda, who have waged an insurgent war against the government.

One of the latest attacks saw gunmen kill 21 civilians in an assault on a goods convoy, local sources told AFP on December 7.

On Wednesday, both the BBC and RFI reported that jihadists had killed 90 soldiers and over 40 civilians in Tera’s Chatoumane.

Niger’s junta dismissed reports of the attack and deaths as “baseless assertions” and a “campaign of intoxication”.

Although AFP was unable to verify those numbers from an independent local source, a Western security source told AFP that 90 to 100 people died in Tuesday’s attack.

The military government suspended BBC radio for three months following its report, the latest in a slew of Western media to be sanctioned by the junta since it seized power in a July 2023 coup.

Mali MENA Niger Burkina Faso Niamey Niger ministry Kokorou

Comments

200 characters

Niger ministry says 39 killed in attacks near Burkina Faso

Greece boat crash: FO says Crisis Management Unit operational to facilitate Pakistanis

South Korea’s acting president moves to reassure allies, calm markets after impeachment

Tax evaders: Over 150 FBR-filed FIRs will be withdrawn on SC order

Central Asia: Pakistan trade corridors emerge as regional priority: Aleem

$330m loan agreement inked with ADB for ISPDP additional financing

US officials say most Northeast drone sightings are actually manned aircraft

Britain joins trans-Pacific pact in biggest post-Brexit trade deal

Transformation plan: FBR to enforce ‘Faceless Customs Assessment’ system

PTI seeks ‘unconditional’ talks

Read more stories