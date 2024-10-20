China’s Xi says to deepen ties with Indonesia’s new president: state media

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday said he would maintain “close strategic communication” with his new Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto, in a message congratulating him on his inauguration, state broadcaster CCTV said.

Xi said “China and Indonesia have traditionally been friendly neighbours, and the two countries’ comprehensive strategic partnership has continued to steadily improve and has entered a new stage of building toward a shared future,” according to the CCTV report.