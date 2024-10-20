Customs foils smuggling bid

KARACHI: The Collectorate of Customs, Airport foiled a smuggling attempt, seizing 3.8 kilograms of marijuana worth approximately Rs.15 million.

According to the details, the contraband was concealed in boxes declared as food items and candies, sent from Bangkok, Thailand, to a recipient in DHA Karachi.

Following actionable intelligence, Customs authorities heightened vigilance at the International Mail Office. Continuous monitoring of EMS imports parcels from Thailand led to the successful interception.

The parcel was intercepted at 11 am, and initial testing confirmed the presence of marijuana. Narcotics were seized, and an FIR is being lodged to nab the responsible persons.

