CTD arrests 7 ‘terrorists’

LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) foiled a major terror plan by arresting seven terrorists belonging to a banned organization during operations in different areas of Punjab.

According to details, the CTD Punjab conducted 129 intelligence-based operations in different districts of the province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism in which 129 suspects were interrogated and seven terrorists were arrested. Weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials were recovered.

Among the arrested terrorists are Hayatullah, Sheen Khan, Muhammad Siddiq, Zahoor Ahmed, Ikram Khan, Mubashir Ali and Khan.

