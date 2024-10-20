ALPI Pakistan emerges as leading freight forwarder in country

KARACHI: In a significant development for Pakistan’s logistics sector, ALPI Pakistan, a new freight forwarding company, has quickly established itself as a formidable player in the market. Initially focused on handling ocean exports, ALPI Pakistan has achieved remarkable success, prompting a strategic expansion into imports and customs brokerage services.

Launched just 11 months ago, ALPI Pakistan has swiftly gained a reputation for excellence in managing ocean exports. The company’s commitment to efficiency, reliability, and customer satisfaction has garnered positive feedback from clients and industry stakeholders alike. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and a skilled team, ALPI Pakistan has optimized the export process, ensuring timely deliveries and competitive rates.

Shez Ahmad (Director – ALPI USA) attributes the company’s rapid success to a client-centric approach and innovative logistics solutions. “Our goal has always been to provide unparalleled service quality and tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of our clients. The positive reception we have received in handling ocean exports has been incredibly encouraging,” said Shez Ahmad.

Building on its strong foundation in exports, ALPI Pakistan is now expanding its service portfolio to include import handling and customs brokerage. This strategic move is set to enhance the company’s ability to offer comprehensive logistics solutions, facilitating smoother trade flows for businesses in Pakistan and beyond.

The new import services will cover a wide range of needs, from arranging transportation and warehousing to managing documentation and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements. The customs brokerage services will streamline the clearance process, reducing delays and costs for importers.

ALPI Pakistan’s expansion aligns with its vision of becoming a one-stop solution for all logistics needs in Pakistan. By providing both import and export services, the company aims to simplify supply chain management for its clients, fostering greater trade efficiency and economic growth in the region.

“Our expansion into imports and customs brokerage is a natural progression of our business. We are excited to bring the same level of dedication and innovation to these new services, helping our clients navigate the complexities of international trade with ease,” added Shez Ahmad.

