Message from Mr. Farrukh Rehman, President, ICAP

On behalf of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan, I warmly welcome all participants to the Best Corporate Report (BCR) Awards 2023, scheduled to be held on October 18, 2024, at the historic Lahore Fort, a joint initiative by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) and the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of (ICMA).

Excellence in corporate reporting and compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs) are paramount in fostering investor confidence and transparency within our capital markets. Since the year 2000, the BCSR Evaluation Committee, a distinguished subcommittee of our Joint Committee, has been honoring exceptional contributions to corporate reporting through the prestigious BCSR Awards. The Best Corporate & Sustainability Reports (BCSR) Awards serve as a powerful catalyst, encouraging and recognizing excellence in annual corporate reporting. By promoting transparency, accountability, and the timely publication of informative, factual, and reader-friendly annual reports, the BCSR Awards contribute significantly to enhancing the overall integrity and credibility of our capital markets.

These awards exemplify ICAP's unwavering commitment to enhancing the quality of financial reporting and promoting transparency, governance, and accountability within Pakistan's corporate sector. For the past 24 years, the BCSR Awards have served as a beacon, inspiring companies across various sectors to adopt the highest standards of transparency and accountability.

We believe that these awards not only celebrate the achievements of leading organizations but also drive positive change in the overall presentation, reporting, and disclosure quality of annual reports submitted by companies.

I look forward to celebrating excellence with you at this prestigious event and recognizing the remarkable contributions of our corporate sector.

