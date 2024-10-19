AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 136.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.11%)
DCL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
DFML 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
DGKC 78.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.34%)
FCCL 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.07%)
FFBL 56.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.67%)
HUBC 101.70 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (5.06%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.87%)
KEL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
KOSM 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
MLCF 37.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.98%)
NBP 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.33%)
OGDC 164.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-1.62%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PPL 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.66%)
PRL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-9.62%)
PTC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.22%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
TOMCL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.19%)
TPLP 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.92%)
TREET 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
UNITY 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 9,089 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.6%)
BR30 27,134 Decreased By -191.8 (-0.7%)
KSE100 85,250 Decreased By -335.3 (-0.39%)
KSE30 26,803 Decreased By -181 (-0.67%)
Oct 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements Print 2024-10-19

Message from Mr. Farrukh Rehman, President, ICAP

Published 19 Oct, 2024 06:48am

On behalf of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan, I warmly welcome all participants to the Best Corporate Report (BCR) Awards 2023, scheduled to be held on October 18, 2024, at the historic Lahore Fort, a joint initiative by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) and the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of (ICMA).

Excellence in corporate reporting and compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs) are paramount in fostering investor confidence and transparency within our capital markets. Since the year 2000, the BCSR Evaluation Committee, a distinguished subcommittee of our Joint Committee, has been honoring exceptional contributions to corporate reporting through the prestigious BCSR Awards. The Best Corporate & Sustainability Reports (BCSR) Awards serve as a powerful catalyst, encouraging and recognizing excellence in annual corporate reporting. By promoting transparency, accountability, and the timely publication of informative, factual, and reader-friendly annual reports, the BCSR Awards contribute significantly to enhancing the overall integrity and credibility of our capital markets.

These awards exemplify ICAP's unwavering commitment to enhancing the quality of financial reporting and promoting transparency, governance, and accountability within Pakistan's corporate sector. For the past 24 years, the BCSR Awards have served as a beacon, inspiring companies across various sectors to adopt the highest standards of transparency and accountability.

We believe that these awards not only celebrate the achievements of leading organizations but also drive positive change in the overall presentation, reporting, and disclosure quality of annual reports submitted by companies.

I look forward to celebrating excellence with you at this prestigious event and recognizing the remarkable contributions of our corporate sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

ICAP Farrukh Rehman

Comments

200 characters

Message from Mr. Farrukh Rehman, President, ICAP

Dar replaces Malik as sugar monitoring body chief

Pay-mode conversion: Govt summoning 18 IPPs next week

CFOs can file Sept GST returns without affidavit: SHC

Customs collectors’ roles and authority revised

Weekly SPI inflation up 0.28pc

Cotton industry: PCGA data reveals deepening crisis

Buyers, sellers: APTMA assails FBR’s affidavit demand

Sugar export to Tajikistan: SBP asks banks to process transactions

‘Constitutional package’: Bilawal urges Fazl, others to put their weight behind his effort

Civil servants’ kins: Jobs sans merit, ads violate constitution: SC

Read more stories