CDA to revamp Islamabad’s health infrastructure

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA), on Friday, outlined plans for a major revamp of Islamabad’s health infrastructure.

In a meeting chaired by the Chairman of the CDA and Chief Commissioner, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, challenges and opportunities in modernising the city’s healthcare system were discussed.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the CDA, including the Member (Engineering), Member (Technology), and the District Health Officer (DHO).

The discussion focused on upgrading outdated facilities, improving access to primary healthcare, and integrating advanced technologies into the healthcare infrastructure.

Randhawa emphasised the urgency of these reforms, particularly, for the city’s Rural Health Centers (RHCs) and Basic Health Units (BHUs), which serve as the first point of contact for many residents in need of medical care.

“Primary healthcare is the backbone of our health system,” said Randhawa. “We must ensure our RHCs and BHUs are fully equipped to meet the needs of our communities, especially as our population continues to grow.”

The meeting highlighted several key initiatives, including the digitisation of health records through the introduction of a “one patient, one ID” system. This digital overhaul aims to streamline patient management, improve record-keeping, and ultimately enhance service delivery across the city’s healthcare facilities. The system is expected to increase efficiency and reduce errors in patient care, a significant step forward in modernising the health infrastructure.

The DHO provided a comprehensive briefing on the current state of healthcare services in Islamabad, identifying critical areas in need of improvement. Upgrading medical equipment, expanding capacity in healthcare centers, and addressing staffing shortages were among the primary challenges mentioned. The health department was tasked with drafting a detailed plan, including timelines and cost assessments, for these upgrades.

In addition to internal reforms, Randhawa encouraged the adoption of best practices from other regions, particularly, Punjab, where successful healthcare models have been implemented.

He reiterated his commitment to ensuring that Islamabad’s healthcare system becomes more efficient, integrated, and accessible to all.

The planned overhaul is expected to significantly improve healthcare services in Islamabad, addressing the growing needs of the city’s population and ensuring better access to quality medical care for all residents.

