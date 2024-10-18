AGL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
Pakistan all set to export donkey meat, hides to China

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 18 Oct, 2024 06:10am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is all set to export donkey meat and hides to China as the two countries have signed a protocol during the visit of Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang.

The pact involving the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (M/o NFS&R) and China’s General Administration of Customs (GACC), aims to establish quarantine requirements for these exports.

Pakistan has an estimated donkey population of 5.9 million, with China being a significant market for donkey meat, used both in cuisine and for the production of Ejiao, a traditional Chinese medicine gelatin. Previously, exports were restricted due to delays in finalizing this protocol, which has now been completed.

The next step after the protocol’s signing will involve the registration of companies involved in export and import, including Hangeng Group which is set to establish a donkey slaughterhouse in the Gwadar Free Zone.

This facility is expected to process up to 216,000 donkeys annually for meat and hides, promoting foreign investment under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Additionally, donkey farms have been set up in various locations in Pakistan, with the Ministry currently reviewing the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for their registration. Initially, Pakistan allowed the import of donkey hides from African countries for processing and re-export; however, this practice was halted in November 2023 due to GACC objections.

