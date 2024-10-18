Insaf students wing found involved in violence, arson: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has alleged that the PTI has tarnished the dignity of the student and her family under a planned scheme.

She blamed the former officials of the Insaf Students Wing of inciting and provoking students, stating that evidence is available. She also claimed that members of the Insaf Students Wing have been found involved in violence and arson.

Responding to a press conference by PTI leader Ahmad Khan Buchar, the minister asserted that students have been encouraged through the official PTI pages. The former officials of the Insaf Students Wing have continuously provoked students, with videos available as proof, she added.

Azma condemned the derogatory propaganda against a student, asserting that the PTI has no respect for women. She noted that both Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and she have been victimized by this type of propaganda by PTI multiple times.

Following a lowly campaign by one party, students were mobilized to protest. Currently, the situation in all cities of Punjab, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Gujranwala, is normal. The police are fulfilling their responsibilities to maintain law and order, and no one will be allowed to disrupt peace in Punjab, Azma said.

She emphasized that strict action will be taken against those who spread propaganda and false information, regardless of their affiliations.

