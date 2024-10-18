Huawei hosts road show for ICT competition at SAU

HYDERABAD: Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam, in collaboration with Huawei, successfully organised a road show aimed at enhancing opportunities for students in global institutions through participation in the Skilled Information and Communication Technology (ICT) competition.

The event featured an awareness seminar held at the university's Dr. A.M. Shaikh Auditorium, hosted by the Computerization and Network Section of SAU, designed to inform students about the significance of the competition and the process of participation.

During the seminar, SAU Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri highlighted the necessity of possessing skills, capabilities, and competencies alongside academic qualifications in today’s competitive landscape. He emphasized that "micro-credentials are also important for experiential validation," urging students to register with global organizations like Huawei and participate in both national and international competitions.

Hamza Bin Najam, Huawei Pakistan's Manager of Talent Ecosystem, praised the abundant talent within Sindh's IT sector. He referenced young achiever Bhagchand Menghwar from Thar, noting that Bhagchand’s dedication led him to triumph in an international competition in 2021. He remarked that graduates from Sindh Agriculture University and other universities are actively participating in Huawei's ICT competitions and making significant contributions in various countries.

Director of the IT Centre, Dr Mir Sajjad Talpur, reiterated Huawei's commitment to facilitating important opportunities for youth to join global organizations. Additionally, Sohrab Ali Thahim, Director of CNS, Focal Person, and Master Trainer, shared his insights during the event.

To conclude the event, impressive gifts and awards were distributed to participating students, with Dean Dr Manzoor Ali Abro, Dinesh Kumar, and 2021 global winner Bhagchand Menghwar also present.

A registration camp for the Huawei competitions was established in front of the Information Technology Centre, which will be operational for two days, encouraging more students to engage in this valuable opportunity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024