AGL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
AIRLINK 137.20 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.55%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 3.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.2%)
DGKC 78.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.23%)
FCCL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.38%)
FFBL 57.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.35%)
FFL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HUBC 99.30 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.58%)
HUMNL 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
KOSM 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.69%)
MLCF 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.4%)
NBP 67.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 167.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PAEL 25.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PIBTL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
PPL 131.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PRL 26.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.87%)
PTC 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
SEARL 61.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.69%)
TELE 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
TOMCL 36.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.16%)
TPLP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.14%)
TREET 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
TRG 44.95 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.9%)
UNITY 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 9,158 Increased By 14.8 (0.16%)
BR30 27,438 Increased By 111.5 (0.41%)
KSE100 85,697 Increased By 111.7 (0.13%)
KSE30 26,994 Increased By 10.1 (0.04%)
Oct 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-18

Global eradication of poverty day observed

Recorder Report Published October 18, 2024 Updated October 18, 2024 07:45am

LAHORE: With the theme of "Ending Social and Institutional Maltreatment Acting together for just, peaceful and inclusive societies," the ‘International Day for the Eradication of Poverty’ was marked here like other parts of the world with a renewed pledge to continue efforts for the eradication of poverty.

To mark the day, different events were held in which speakers highlighted causes of poverty.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in his message expressed commitment to continue collaborating with global partners with an emphasis on inclusive growth, education, healthcare, and environmental sustainability.

“Eradicating poverty is not just a moral duty but a fundamental cornerstone for achieving sustainable development and ensuring peace and prosperity for all,” the premier said, adding: “The government remains committed to making life more affordable for its people in the face of global challenges including inflation and economic uncertainty.”

Shehbaz further said that government's targeted efforts aim at empowering communities, especially women and children, and giving them the tools they need to build a better future. He said that government's initiatives such as the PM Youth Business, Agriculture Loans, Digi-Skills - free IT trainings and the Pakistan Education Endowment Fund are transforming lives by providing financial assistance and technical support to millions of families. He said that poverty eradication is also at the forefront of the seventeen Sustainable Development Goals which Pakistan remains fully committed to achieving. He also reaffirmed unwavering dedication to eradication of poverty and invite all sectors build a more prosperous, equitable, and inclusive society.

The Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sjarif in her message said, “A strong, prosperous and stable society is possible only when the weak and backward classes are supported. Poverty is not just an economic problem, but a result of lack of education, health and justice.”

The Chief Minister said, “As soon as she assumed office, she pledged to end poverty through social justice and economic development. ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ program has been launched for the poor homeless people. Rs 400 billion historic Kisan package has been started for farmers while skills program, employment opportunities and other innovative measures are being taken to save every youth from poverty.”

She noted, “Himmat card has been launched for the financial support of special people while women are on the path of economic independence to end poverty. Concrete steps have been taken to end temporary inflation and reduce prices of essential commodities. Success in struggle to eradicate poverty hinges on performing our shared responsibility.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

poverty Eradication of Povert Global eradication of poverty day

Comments

200 characters

Global eradication of poverty day observed

First review of IMF commitments: MoF evaluates progress across ministries concerned

GST fraud allegations: Leading cos’ CFOs go into hiding

SC orders transfer of Dam funds to federal govt’s Public Account

Global energy price variations pose risks: SBP projects 2.5-3.5pc growth

Macroeconomy: Structural challenges persist: SBP

Islamabad striving for 13.5pc tax-to-GDP ratio, US told

Aug LSM output up 4.68pc MoM

Nawaz tells Indian journalists: Jaishankar’s visit could be start of normalising ties with India

250 people arrested: Educational centres to be shut in Punjab today

Tax returns filed by CFOs: FBR lifts affidavit filing condition

Read more stories