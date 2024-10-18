Global eradication of poverty day observed

LAHORE: With the theme of "Ending Social and Institutional Maltreatment Acting together for just, peaceful and inclusive societies," the ‘International Day for the Eradication of Poverty’ was marked here like other parts of the world with a renewed pledge to continue efforts for the eradication of poverty.

To mark the day, different events were held in which speakers highlighted causes of poverty.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in his message expressed commitment to continue collaborating with global partners with an emphasis on inclusive growth, education, healthcare, and environmental sustainability.

“Eradicating poverty is not just a moral duty but a fundamental cornerstone for achieving sustainable development and ensuring peace and prosperity for all,” the premier said, adding: “The government remains committed to making life more affordable for its people in the face of global challenges including inflation and economic uncertainty.”

Shehbaz further said that government's targeted efforts aim at empowering communities, especially women and children, and giving them the tools they need to build a better future. He said that government's initiatives such as the PM Youth Business, Agriculture Loans, Digi-Skills - free IT trainings and the Pakistan Education Endowment Fund are transforming lives by providing financial assistance and technical support to millions of families. He said that poverty eradication is also at the forefront of the seventeen Sustainable Development Goals which Pakistan remains fully committed to achieving. He also reaffirmed unwavering dedication to eradication of poverty and invite all sectors build a more prosperous, equitable, and inclusive society.

The Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sjarif in her message said, “A strong, prosperous and stable society is possible only when the weak and backward classes are supported. Poverty is not just an economic problem, but a result of lack of education, health and justice.”

The Chief Minister said, “As soon as she assumed office, she pledged to end poverty through social justice and economic development. ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ program has been launched for the poor homeless people. Rs 400 billion historic Kisan package has been started for farmers while skills program, employment opportunities and other innovative measures are being taken to save every youth from poverty.”

She noted, “Himmat card has been launched for the financial support of special people while women are on the path of economic independence to end poverty. Concrete steps have been taken to end temporary inflation and reduce prices of essential commodities. Success in struggle to eradicate poverty hinges on performing our shared responsibility.”

