AGL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
AIRLINK 136.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DCL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
DFML 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
DGKC 79.05 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.67%)
FCCL 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.73%)
FFBL 57.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
HUBC 99.89 Increased By ▲ 3.09 (3.19%)
HUMNL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
KEL 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
KOSM 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.96%)
MLCF 37.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.4%)
NBP 67.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
OGDC 167.85 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.2%)
PAEL 25.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
PPL 131.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
PRL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.8%)
PTC 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
SEARL 61.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.45%)
TELE 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 36.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.16%)
TPLP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.14%)
TREET 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
TRG 44.94 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.88%)
UNITY 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.77%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 9,158 Increased By 14.8 (0.16%)
BR30 27,438 Increased By 111.5 (0.41%)
KSE100 85,693 Increased By 107.6 (0.13%)
KSE30 26,992 Increased By 8.3 (0.03%)
Oct 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-18

Digitally-empowered city: CDA chief reviews various initiatives

Nuzhat Nazar Published 18 Oct, 2024 08:14am

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Ali Randhawa, chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), on Thursday, reviewed various initiatives aimed at transforming Islamabad into a digitally-empowered city.

The meeting was chaired by the CDA chairman, in which, the Member Technology briefed the chairman on a series of projects designed to digitise and modernise the city’s infrastructure, improving service delivery for its residents.

Among the key initiatives discussed was the launch of a smart parking system in major locations such as G-8 and Centaurus Mall. This system, already implemented, aims to address parking challenges and improve traffic management. Randhawa instructed that the system be expanded to other commercial areas and markets.

The meeting was also updated on the progress of the My Islamabad Super App, which offers over 150 services related to the CDA, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), and Police. This app is designed to ease business operations for citizens, allowing them to access services from the comfort of their homes. The chairman emphasized the importance of incorporating services from NADRA and other entities into the app, and stressed the need for third-party cyber security measures to protect user data.

Another significant initiative was the online building plan submission system, which enables citizens to submit and obtain approval for their building plans online. This initiative will simplify and streamline the approval process for new construction.

In addition, the meeting reviewed the IT Park project, where an existing structure is being repurposed into a tech hub. This facility will offer shared workspaces, research and development centres, and a data centre, creating an estimated 4,000 to 5,000 jobs. The chairman directed the immediate hiring of a transactional advisor to expedite the project.

The meeting also highlighted the development of a Tier 4 data centre, critical for Islamabad’s future as a technology-driven city. Randhawa instructed that the consultancy process for this project be fast-tracked.

The CDA’s efforts to digitise land and property records were also discussed, with 35,000 files already digitised. Staff training for property-related services has been completed to streamline these processes.

Other topics included the implementation of an e-office system to digitise internal workflows, and the development of a Silicon Valley-style innovation hub in collaboration with Quaid-i-Azam University. The project, currently in its land demarcation phase, is expected to promote entrepreneurship and technological innovation in the city.

The meeting also reviewed the introduction of digital streamers and a new operating system, which will be handed over to the MCI for management, further modernising Islamabad’s digital landscape.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa Digitally empowered city

Comments

200 characters

Digitally-empowered city: CDA chief reviews various initiatives

First review of IMF commitments: MoF evaluates progress across ministries concerned

GST fraud allegations: Leading cos’ CFOs go into hiding

SC orders transfer of Dam funds to federal govt’s Public Account

Global energy price variations pose risks: SBP projects 2.5-3.5pc growth

Macroeconomy: Structural challenges persist: SBP

Islamabad striving for 13.5pc tax-to-GDP ratio, US told

Aug LSM output up 4.68pc MoM

Nawaz tells Indian journalists: Jaishankar’s visit could be start of normalising ties with India

250 people arrested: Educational centres to be shut in Punjab today

Tax returns filed by CFOs: FBR lifts affidavit filing condition

Read more stories