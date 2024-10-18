Digitally-empowered city: CDA chief reviews various initiatives

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Ali Randhawa, chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), on Thursday, reviewed various initiatives aimed at transforming Islamabad into a digitally-empowered city.

The meeting was chaired by the CDA chairman, in which, the Member Technology briefed the chairman on a series of projects designed to digitise and modernise the city’s infrastructure, improving service delivery for its residents.

Among the key initiatives discussed was the launch of a smart parking system in major locations such as G-8 and Centaurus Mall. This system, already implemented, aims to address parking challenges and improve traffic management. Randhawa instructed that the system be expanded to other commercial areas and markets.

The meeting was also updated on the progress of the My Islamabad Super App, which offers over 150 services related to the CDA, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), and Police. This app is designed to ease business operations for citizens, allowing them to access services from the comfort of their homes. The chairman emphasized the importance of incorporating services from NADRA and other entities into the app, and stressed the need for third-party cyber security measures to protect user data.

Another significant initiative was the online building plan submission system, which enables citizens to submit and obtain approval for their building plans online. This initiative will simplify and streamline the approval process for new construction.

In addition, the meeting reviewed the IT Park project, where an existing structure is being repurposed into a tech hub. This facility will offer shared workspaces, research and development centres, and a data centre, creating an estimated 4,000 to 5,000 jobs. The chairman directed the immediate hiring of a transactional advisor to expedite the project.

The meeting also highlighted the development of a Tier 4 data centre, critical for Islamabad’s future as a technology-driven city. Randhawa instructed that the consultancy process for this project be fast-tracked.

The CDA’s efforts to digitise land and property records were also discussed, with 35,000 files already digitised. Staff training for property-related services has been completed to streamline these processes.

Other topics included the implementation of an e-office system to digitise internal workflows, and the development of a Silicon Valley-style innovation hub in collaboration with Quaid-i-Azam University. The project, currently in its land demarcation phase, is expected to promote entrepreneurship and technological innovation in the city.

The meeting also reviewed the introduction of digital streamers and a new operating system, which will be handed over to the MCI for management, further modernising Islamabad’s digital landscape.

