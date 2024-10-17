AGL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
AIRLINK 136.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-1.81%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DCL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
DFML 45.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.6%)
DGKC 78.52 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.52%)
FCCL 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.72%)
FFBL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
FFL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.55%)
HUBC 96.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.02 (-4.93%)
HUMNL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-5.96%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
KOSM 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.62%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.43%)
NBP 67.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.88%)
OGDC 167.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.47%)
PAEL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.14%)
PIBTL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
PPL 131.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.56%)
PRL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (5.6%)
PTC 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.83%)
SEARL 62.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.48%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.03%)
TPLP 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.34%)
TREET 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
TRG 44.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.93%)
UNITY 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.77%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,143 Decreased By -61.6 (-0.67%)
BR30 27,326 Decreased By -391.2 (-1.41%)
KSE100 85,585 Decreased By -620.2 (-0.72%)
KSE30 26,984 Decreased By -252.2 (-0.93%)
Markets

NLC enhances logistics fleet for efficient cross border transportaion

Press Release Published October 17, 2024 Updated October 17, 2024 06:23pm

In response to the increasing trade with regional countries, the National Logistics Corporation (NLC) has enhanced its fleet with the procurement of 500 modern, high-powered trucks, according to a press release.

As per the details, the advanced vehicles are designed for long-haul operations.

Prime Movers brought in Pakistan by road through Khunjerab Pass by saving lot of time and expenditure as compared to sea transportation.

NLC ready to help boost imports thru Gwadar Port

The introduction of the trucks is a strategic move to strengthen “Regional Connectivity” under the TIR (The International Road Transport).

The initiative was taken by the NLC with the launch of first commercial operation in 2021.

Since then, NLC has progressively extended land-based transportation operation to Central Asian Republics, China, Russia, Turkiye, Azerbaijan and beyond while plans are afoot to expand NLC’s outreach to other countries in Eastern Europe, the press release read.

Powered by advanced technology and delivering 390 horsepower, the trucks are equipped to handle the demanding requirements of long-distance transportation and will be utilised for the transportation of goods via road to various destinations.

The addition of the trucks to NLC’s fleet is expected to enhance its cross-border logistics capabilities, contributing to the growth of regional trade and connectivity.

NLC National Logistics Corporation cross border transportaion trade with regional countries

