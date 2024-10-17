NLC enhances logistics fleet for efficient cross border transportaion

In response to the increasing trade with regional countries, the National Logistics Corporation (NLC) has enhanced its fleet with the procurement of 500 modern, high-powered trucks, according to a press release.

As per the details, the advanced vehicles are designed for long-haul operations.

Prime Movers brought in Pakistan by road through Khunjerab Pass by saving lot of time and expenditure as compared to sea transportation.

The introduction of the trucks is a strategic move to strengthen “Regional Connectivity” under the TIR (The International Road Transport).

The initiative was taken by the NLC with the launch of first commercial operation in 2021.

Since then, NLC has progressively extended land-based transportation operation to Central Asian Republics, China, Russia, Turkiye, Azerbaijan and beyond while plans are afoot to expand NLC’s outreach to other countries in Eastern Europe, the press release read.

Powered by advanced technology and delivering 390 horsepower, the trucks are equipped to handle the demanding requirements of long-distance transportation and will be utilised for the transportation of goods via road to various destinations.

The addition of the trucks to NLC’s fleet is expected to enhance its cross-border logistics capabilities, contributing to the growth of regional trade and connectivity.