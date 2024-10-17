Corn edges higher after big US export sales

CANBERRA: Chicago corn futures rose on Thursday after US shippers reported their biggest daily export sale in more than a year, but prices remained under pressure as the ongoing US harvest poured supply onto the market.

Corn and soybeans regain a little ground after sell-off

Wheat futures also gained as a warning that polar winds could hit crops in Argentina underscored fears that dry conditions in exporters such as Australia could tighten the market.

Soybeans edged higher after forecasts for rain in top producer Brazil helped push prices to their lowest since late August.

Fundamentals