Corn and soybeans regain a little ground after sell-off

CANBERRA: Chicago corn and soybean futures steadied on Wednesday after hitting multi-week lows in the previous session as forecasts for rain in Brazil and Argentina eased concerns that dry conditions could reduce production.

Corn, soy and wheat ease further

Wheat futures also rose after three days of losses, with expectations of lower shipments from Russia in the coming months and a further downgrade for the French crop offsetting forecasts for yield-boosting rain in the Black Sea region.

