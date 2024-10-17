AGL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
AIRLINK 136.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-1.81%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DCL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
DFML 45.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.6%)
DGKC 78.52 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.52%)
FCCL 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.72%)
FFBL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
FFL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.55%)
HUBC 96.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.02 (-4.93%)
HUMNL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-5.96%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
KOSM 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.62%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.43%)
NBP 67.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.88%)
OGDC 167.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.47%)
PAEL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.14%)
PIBTL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
PPL 131.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.56%)
PRL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (5.6%)
PTC 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.83%)
SEARL 62.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.48%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.03%)
TPLP 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.34%)
TREET 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
TRG 44.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.93%)
UNITY 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.77%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,143 Decreased By -61.6 (-0.67%)
BR30 27,326 Decreased By -391.2 (-1.41%)
KSE100 85,585 Decreased By -620.2 (-0.72%)
KSE30 26,984 Decreased By -252.2 (-0.93%)
Oct 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices edge lower, US crude stockpiles fall

Reuters Published October 17, 2024 Updated October 17, 2024 10:02pm

NEW YORK: Oil prices were down slightly on Thursday as investors waited on developments in the Middle East, while falling crude inventories in the United States provided some support.

Brent crude futures were down 16 cents to $74.06 a barrel at 12:25 a.m. EDT (1625 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were at $70.34 a barrel, down 5 cents.

Both benchmarks had settled down on Wednesday, closing at their lowest levels since Oct. 2 for a second day in a row, after OPEC and the International Energy Agency cut demand forecasts for 2024 and 2025.

U.S. crude inventories fell by 2.2 million barrels to 420.6 million barrels in the week ended Oct. 11, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.8 million-barrel rise. Gasoline and distillate inventories also fell last week.

“This tells me operational efficiencies are still improving,” said Tim Snyder, chief economist at Matador Economics, “Markets are normalizing.”

European Central Bank cut interest rates for the third time this year on Thursday, indicating that inflation in the euro zone is now increasingly under control and the economic outlook has worsened.

Oil prices hold near 2-week

That decision is expected to boost oil prices as it makes borrowing cheaper, potentially boosting demand.

But fears that a retaliatory attack by Israel on Iran for the latter’s Oct. 1 missile strike could disrupt oil supplies kept prices steady, though uncertainty remains over how the conflict in the Middle East will develop.

“The country’s forthcoming retaliatory measures against Iran are still not clear,” said John Evans of oil broker PVM.

He added that the Middle East “will certainly provide enough reason to move oil prices again soon enough and investors today will also be preoccupied with an abundance of financial data”.

The dollar jumped to an 11-week high on Thursday, also offsetting some gains. A firmer U.S. currency can hurt demand for dollar-denominated oil from buyers using other currencies.

Investors are also waiting for further details from Beijing on broad plans announced on Oct. 12 to revive its ailing economy, including efforts to shore up its ailing property market.

Oil WTI Brent crude oil prices US WTI crude prices

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices edge lower, US crude stockpiles fall

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves surpass $11bn after more than 2 years

SBP predicts 2.5-3.5% growth for FY25, warns of structural challenges

Rupee improves slightly against US dollar

Punjab govt announces closure of colleges, universities on Friday

KSE-100 loses 620 points on profit-taking, closes below 86,000

Bank Alfalah posts over 50% profit surge in 3QCY24

Bangladesh court orders arrest warrant for ex-leader Sheikh Hasina

Pakistan’s Mega Motor secures key partnership with global EV giant BYD

Aurangzeb discusses economic reforms, climate resilience with US envoy

Another record high: gold prices in Pakistan hit Rs277,900 per tola

Read more stories