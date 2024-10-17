AGL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
Sports Print 2024-10-17

Women's PCB-HEC Inter-varsity tournament commences today

Published 17 Oct, 2024

LAHORE: The PCB-HEC Women’s Inter-varsity Cricket Tournament 2024 is set to commence on Thursday (today) with 18 universities taking part in the event.

In the T20 tournament, the teams have been divided into eight pools with the top team from each pool to qualify for the quarter-finals to take place on 19 October. All matches will take place in Lahore.

The 18 universities taking part in the event include University of Management and Technology, Women University Mardan, Lahore College for Women University, Virtual University, Kinnard College, Government College University, Bahauddin Zakariya University, Shaheed Benazir Women University, Government Sadiq College Women University, Superior University, Comsats, Islamia University Bahawalpur, Government College for Women University Sialkot, University of Sahiwal, International Islamic University, University of Lahore, University of Sargodha and University of Karachi.

The semi-finals will take place on 20th October, while the final of the event will be staged on 21st October. The venues for the semi-finals and final will be confirmed in due course. The final will be live-streamed on PCB’s YouTube channel.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

