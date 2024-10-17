AGL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
AIRLINK 138.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.44%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
DCL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
DFML 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
DGKC 78.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.79%)
FCCL 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.61%)
FFBL 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.06%)
FFL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
HUBC 101.82 Increased By ▲ 3.13 (3.17%)
HUMNL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
KOSM 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
MLCF 38.35 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (4.5%)
NBP 69.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.87%)
OGDC 170.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.31%)
PAEL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.98%)
PIBTL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
PPL 133.58 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (1.97%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
PTC 15.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.64%)
SEARL 63.83 Increased By ▲ 5.83 (10.05%)
TELE 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.98 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (4.94%)
TPLP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TREET 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
TRG 44.97 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.63%)
UNITY 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 9,205 Increased By 53.2 (0.58%)
BR30 27,717 Increased By 483.5 (1.78%)
KSE100 86,206 Increased By 365.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 27,236 Increased By 2 (0.01%)
Oct 17, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-10-17

PIMA calls for countrywide vaccination against diphtheria

Recorder Report Published 17 Oct, 2024 06:34am

KARACHI: Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) has expressed deep concern over the diphtheria outbreak, emphasizing the need for an effective vaccination campaign and urging that the availability and provision of antitoxins be ensured across the country.

Central President of PIMA, Prof. Dr. Atif Hafeez Siddiqui, on Wednesday, stated that a disease that had almost disappeared for a long time due to effective vaccination has now resurfaced with such intensity, raising serious concerns and also casting a significant question mark over the performance of the relevant authorities.

A major reason behind this outbreak is the ineffectiveness of the EPI, especially because many children missed their vaccinations during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is estimated that the actual number of child fatalities due to this disease is much higher than the official figures suggest.

He further explained that diphtheria affects children who have not been fully vaccinated and whose immune systems are weak. Although this disease is treatable, the only effective way to prevent it is through the complete vaccination of children.

He called for a nationwide campaign to ensure full vaccination of children. He also emphasized that the availability of antitoxins should be guaranteed, and the campaign must be made fully effective by addressing any shortcomings or inefficiencies.

