Balochistan’s share in NFC Award doubled: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed optimism on Thursday regarding Pakistan’s economic recovery, asserting that the country’s economy, now stabilised, is poised for further growth and prosperity. He also said that Balochistan’s share in the NFC Award has been doubled.

Speaking at the foundation-laying ceremony for the Jinnah Square Murree Road underpass, he lauded the collective efforts of the government and the “armed forces” in achieving economic stability.

“Pakistan’s recovery is the result of teamwork and united efforts,” he said, adding that the nation is now prepared for its next phase of development.

KP demands enhanced share in NFC award

He also underscored the importance of resilience in facing challenges, stating, “Just as Team Pakistan endured difficult times with resolve, we will continue to pursue progress with the same determination.”

Sharif highlighted several positive developments, including the improvement in Pakistan’s credit rating. International agency Fitch recently upgraded the country’s outlook to stable, a step he regarded as significant for Pakistan’s economic trajectory.

He further praised Balochistan’s growing role in the nation’s development, noting key infrastructure projects such as the transformation of the Karachi-Kalat-Khuzdar-Quetta highway.

The highway, once notorious for claiming numerous lives, is being upgraded to enhance connectivity across the region. “The ‘killer track,’ which has claimed over 2,000 lives, is being transformed into a modern highway,” he explained.

One of the cornerstone projects in Balochistan is the dualisation of the N-25 highway, connecting Chaman, Quetta, Kalat, Khuzdar, and Karachi.

Sharif described the project as “a gift to the people of Balochistan” that will ensure safety, improve transportation, and boost the region’s economic prospects.

Originally estimated at Rs214 billion, the cost of the N-25 project has risen to over Rs300 billion due to increasing expenses. Despite the cost escalation, Sharif confirmed that the highway would be completed within two years.

“This road will be a pathway for development, linking Balochistan’s underserved areas to Karachi’s economic hub,” he added, calling the initiative a reflection of the government’s commitment to equitable development across all provinces.

He also highlighted that Balochistan’s share in National Finance Commission (NFC) Award had been doubled, dismissing opposition to the province’s development as short sighted.

Sharif concluded by reaffirming his government’s commitment to ensuring that Pakistan continues its development journey with unity and determination.

Earlier, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, speaking at the ceremony, pledged to complete the underpass project in just 35 days, well ahead of the originally planned 60-day schedule.

He also outlined ongoing projects in Islamabad, including improvements to key intersections and the revival of the non-functional parking plaza in the Blue Area.

“We are making Islamabad a model for Pakistan and the entire region,” he claimed, adding that plans to introduce parking fees at selected points and establish a dedicated traffic force within the Islamabad Police would further enhance the capital’s infrastructure.

