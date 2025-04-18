AIRLINK 183.77 Increased By ▲ 6.32 (3.56%)
Hungary backs extension of GSP+ status beyond 2027

Naveed Siddiqui Published 18 Apr, 2025 05:52am
ISLAMABAD: Hungary has voiced its strong support for extension of Generalised Scheme of Preferences-Plus (GSP+) status for Pakistan beyond 2027. The European Union (EU) considers Pakistan as a reliable and trustworthy partner and the GSP Plus status for Pakistan is in the mutual interest of both sides.

Hungary’s Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó expressed these views, while addressing a joint media briefing along with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar, here at the Foreign Office (FO) on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Pakistan and Hungary have agreed to mutually abolish the visa requirement for diplomatic passport-holders in each other’s countries

Third session of Pakistan-Hungary JCEC concludes

In this regard, the deputy prime minister and the Hungarian foreign minister signed an agreement on mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic passports.

Meanwhile, Pakistan and Hungary have agreed to enhance their cooperation across various fields and strengthen collaboration at multilateral forums, including the United Nations. The two sides exchanged views on deepening cooperation in trade, energy, agriculture, science, culture and education.

?Views were also exchanged on Pakistan’s counterterrorism efforts and other important regional and global issues including Afghanistan. The ministers agreed to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in multilateral fora.

Both countries have signed three agreements/MoUs Cultural Exchange Program (2025-27), Archaeology and Heritage Cooperation and visa exemption for diplomatic passports. Deputy Prime Minister Dar said both the sides have a common interest in cooperating in areas such as agriculture, energy, healthcare, information technology and industrial manufacturing, emphasising there is a vast scope to enhance bilateral cooperation.

The deputy prime minister said Hungary remains a determined and trusted friend and a greater partner to Pakistan. Reaffirming the commitment to further strengthen this relationship, Dar commended Hungary’s contributions to Pakistan’s development.

The deputy prime minister said that he briefed the Hungarian foreign minister on regional matters including Pakistan’s principled position on Jammu and Kashmir dispute, advocating for its resolution in line with UN Security Council resolutions. He also mentioned Pakistan’s steadfast support for Palestinians’ right to self-determination and a two state solution.

Recognising the threat posed by terrorists, based in Afghanistan, the Hungarian foreign minister appreciated the efforts of Pakistan against terrorism, saying these efforts contribute seriously to global security and the security of Europe as well.

The Hungarian FM expressed satisfaction over the doubling of trade between the two countries, saying that Hungry considers Pakistan as a reliable partner.

He mentioned that the Hungarian companies have successfully completed food security and water management projects in Pakistan. He said we are also offering 400 scholarships to Pakistani students every year. So far around 17,000 Pakistanis have applied for 400 scholarships in Hungary’s world class medical universities.

The Hungarian foreign minister said a delegation comprising 17 business leaders and companies are also accompanying him during the visit.

He said we have discussed promoting our bilateral relations through expanding cooperation in education, agriculture, food security, medical science, water management and energy sectors.

