PM, Hungarian FM discuss trade, investment

Recorder Report Published 18 Apr, 2025 05:52am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday welcomed a visiting Hungarian business delegation, highlighting the importance of enhanced business-to-business exchanges between the two countries.

The delegation, which accompanied Hungary’s Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, was in capital to attend the Pakistan-Hungary Business Forum.

The prime minister, during a meeting with Hungary’s foreign minister at the Prime Minister’s Office, reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening ties with Hungary in trade, investment and energy.

Hungary’s minister due today

He also conveyed his good wishes to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and reiterated an invitation for Orbán to visit Pakistan.

Sharif was briefed on discussions held earlier in the day between the two foreign ministers. He expressed satisfaction over agreements signed by both sides, including a visa abolition accord for holders of diplomatic passports and memoranda of understanding on cultural cooperation, archaeology, and the preservation of cultural heritage.

Sharif also addressed broader regional and global developments, underscoring the need for international cooperation and dialogue to address contemporary challenges.

The visit comes as Pakistan and Hungary mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

