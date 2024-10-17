AGL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-17

Dr Kayani emphasises quality of service delivery in hospitals

Recorder Report Published 17 Oct, 2024 06:34am

LAHORE: Advisor Health Punjab Major General Dr. Azhar Mehmood Kayani (retd) has said that medical teachers and other stakeholders have a fundamental role in promoting medical education and improving the quality of service delivery in hospitals.

During a detailed review of various departments of the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) and the Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINs), here today, Dr. Kayani said that to raise the dignity of medical profession and service to humanity, one should perform duties with full diligence and integrity.

Principal Ameer uddin Medical College Prof. Dr. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar, Executive Director Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINs) Prof. Muhammad Asif Bashir, MS Dr. Frayad Hussain, MS PINS Dr. Umar Ishaq and others were also present on the occasion.

Later, the Health Advisor chaired the academic council meeting in the Committee Room of Lahore General Hospital where Principal Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar gave detailed briefing about the performance of all departments and informed that more than Rs10 million are being spent annually on research in PGMI while patients are being treated through Laparoscopy in Gynecology, Surgery and other fields so that they do not have to stay in the hospital for a long time.

Dr. Azhar Mehmood Kayani appreciated the efforts of Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar on the use of modern technology Laparoscopy in Lahore General Hospital over its success.

He also assured the participants of the meeting that he will recommend to the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif to increase the seats of Nursing College Lahore General Hospital from 200 to 300 so that more female can be accommodated and given this platform. An integrated strategy for maximum utilization and optimal usage is being implemented to solve the problems faced by the hospitals to ensure better medical facilities to the patients, he added.

He further said that the mechanism of monitoring and auditing the referral system for transfer of patients from district hospitals to teaching hospitals has also been evolved so that no patient faces any problem in treatment.

hospitals LGH PINS Advisor Health Punjab Dr Azhar Mehmood Kayani

