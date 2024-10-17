AGL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-17

Tribe ends sit-in; Torkham road reopened

Recorder Report Published 17 Oct, 2024 07:06am

PESHAWAR: Kuki Khel tribe of district Khyber after getting assurance from the KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Wednesday ended their 75 days long sit-in on Pak-Afghan highway and opened it for traffic, besides cancelling their proposed march towards Tirah valley.

A Jirga of elders from the Kuki Khel tribe called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here at Chief Minister’s House Pr and held extensive consultations on the issue of repatriation of temporary displaced people of Kuki Khel tribe to their native areas. MNA Iqbal Afridi, MPAs Sohail Afridi and Abdul Ghani Afridi, Commissioner Peshawar, Secretary Relief, Deputy Commissioner Khyber and others were also present.

It was agreed to immediately initiate the registration process for the return of residents to cleared areas, whereas for the remaining displaced families it was decided to hold a meeting with the relevant institutions next week to develop a timeline and action plan for their repatriation.

Following the Chief Minister’s assurance, the Jirga announced the cancellation of their proposed march towards Tirah and ended their sit-in on the Torkham Road.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister directed the relevant authorities to commence the process for procurement of necessary items for the return and resettlement of the displaced families.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

