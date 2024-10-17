AGL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
Fast Cables champions sustainability at Lahore Biennale Foundation 2024

Press Release Published October 17, 2024 Updated October 17, 2024 08:41am

LAHORE: Fast Cables, Pakistan’s was a proud sponsor of the inaugural session of the Lahore Biennale Foundation (LBF) 2024.

The event focused on sustainability and featured an address by Kamal Amjad Mian, Managing Director of Fast Cables.

In his address, Kamal Amjad Mian, Managing Director of Fast Cables, emphasized that this year’s event theme aligns with Fast Cables’ vision of contributing to the sustainable development of communities and their commitment to the “Made in Pakistan” philosophy.

He stated, “Sustainability is a core value that guides our decision-making, internal and external engagement, and impact on society.”

He further highlighted that the company takes immense pride in manufacturing world-class cables in Pakistan, adhering to global standards, and exporting to multiple markets. This not only showcases their company’s quality but also contributes to earning foreign currency for Pakistan, which is crucial given the current challenges of foreign reserves.

Fast Cables’ participation in the Lahore Biennale demonstrates its dedication to balancing growth with environmental stewardship. The company aspires to establish a legacy where cities and nature coexist harmoniously, ensuring prosperity and well-being for both people and the planet.

