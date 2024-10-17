Power supply normalised at Dhabeji Station: KE

KARACHI: A technical fault at Dhabeji Pumping Station caused a disruption in power supply. K-Electric teams were immediately mobilized, and afterwards the supply was restored.

K-Electric’s spokesperson further stated that all major Karachi Water & Sewerage Board pumping stations, including Dhabeji, are exempt from load-shedding.

In case of any emergency, alternate power arrangements are ensured. K-Electric teams remain in constant coordination with Water Board representatives to address any technical issues promptly.

