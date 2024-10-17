AGL 38.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.42%)
AIRLINK 138.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.44%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
DCL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
DFML 46.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
DGKC 78.52 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.52%)
FCCL 29.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
FFBL 57.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
FFL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.32%)
HUBC 100.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.1%)
HUMNL 14.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.84%)
KEL 3.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
NBP 68.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.94%)
OGDC 170.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.28%)
PAEL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PIBTL 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.21%)
PPL 133.78 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
PRL 25.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.72%)
PTC 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.03%)
SEARL 66.79 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (4.64%)
TELE 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TOMCL 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.89%)
TPLP 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
TREET 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
TRG 44.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
UNITY 26.01 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.4%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 9,213 Increased By 8.6 (0.09%)
BR30 27,823 Increased By 106 (0.38%)
KSE100 86,311 Increased By 105.2 (0.12%)
KSE30 27,237 Increased By 1.1 (0%)
Markets Print 2024-10-17

Power supply normalised at Dhabeji Station: KE

Published October 17, 2024

KARACHI: A technical fault at Dhabeji Pumping Station caused a disruption in power supply. K-Electric teams were immediately mobilized, and afterwards the supply was restored.

K-Electric’s spokesperson further stated that all major Karachi Water & Sewerage Board pumping stations, including Dhabeji, are exempt from load-shedding.

In case of any emergency, alternate power arrangements are ensured. K-Electric teams remain in constant coordination with Water Board representatives to address any technical issues promptly.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

KE power supply K-Electric Dhabeji Station

