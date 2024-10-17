AGL 38.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.42%)
AIRLINK 138.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.45%)
BOP 5.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
DCL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
DFML 46.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
DGKC 78.52 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.52%)
FCCL 29.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
FFBL 57.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
FFL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.32%)
HUBC 100.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.1%)
HUMNL 14.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.84%)
KEL 3.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
NBP 68.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.94%)
OGDC 170.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.28%)
PAEL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PIBTL 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.21%)
PPL 133.78 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
PRL 25.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.72%)
PTC 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.03%)
SEARL 66.50 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (4.18%)
TELE 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TOMCL 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.89%)
TPLP 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
TREET 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
TRG 44.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
UNITY 26.01 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.4%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 9,219 Increased By 14.5 (0.16%)
BR30 27,812 Increased By 95.1 (0.34%)
KSE100 86,302 Increased By 96 (0.11%)
KSE30 27,233 Decreased By -3 (-0.01%)
Oct 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-17

LHC allows protective bail to Sardar Latif Khosa

Recorder Report Published 17 Oct, 2024 08:23am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday allowed protective bail to PTI MNA Sardar Latif Khosa in a case registered in Islamabad related to the October 6 PTI protest and directed him to approach the court concerned for pre-arrest bail before October 26.

Earlier, the applicant’s counsel argued that the Secretariat police of Islamabad registered the case on political consideration. He said the police could arrest the petitioner in the ‘fabricated’ case.

Allowing the bail petition, the bench restrained the police from arresting the MNA till the next hearing.

Separately, an antiterrorism court extended the pre-arrest bail of PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja till November 02 in four cases registered with different police stations of Lahore related to the October 6 protest by PTI.

The judge also granted pre-arrest bail to PTI MPA Ali Imtiaz Warraich in the same cases till November 02.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

LHC Lahore High Court PTI Sardar Latif Khosa

Comments

200 characters

LHC allows protective bail to Sardar Latif Khosa

KEL governance issues prompt Al-Jomaih to move SECP

Q1FY25: Govt pays off Rs1.2trn domestic debt

Jaishankar wraps up rare visit, heaps praise on hospitality

Trade, industry and energy: Pakistan, Russia agree to pursue robust dialogue

FBR’s ‘speed money scheme’ exposed by Langrial

PM stresses for a ‘stable Afghanistan’

Joint communiqué: SCO urges end to protectionism, trade curbs

Alleged rape incident a fabricated story, insists Punjab CM

Export of 0.5m tons of sugar: Banks authorised to process cases

Returns filed late: LHC directs FBR to form experts’ panel for drafting law

Read more stories