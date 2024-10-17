LHC allows protective bail to Sardar Latif Khosa

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday allowed protective bail to PTI MNA Sardar Latif Khosa in a case registered in Islamabad related to the October 6 PTI protest and directed him to approach the court concerned for pre-arrest bail before October 26.

Earlier, the applicant’s counsel argued that the Secretariat police of Islamabad registered the case on political consideration. He said the police could arrest the petitioner in the ‘fabricated’ case.

Allowing the bail petition, the bench restrained the police from arresting the MNA till the next hearing.

Separately, an antiterrorism court extended the pre-arrest bail of PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja till November 02 in four cases registered with different police stations of Lahore related to the October 6 protest by PTI.

The judge also granted pre-arrest bail to PTI MPA Ali Imtiaz Warraich in the same cases till November 02.

