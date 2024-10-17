Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (October 16, 2024).

============================================================================= ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-2 SM Disc Gac Pakistan 13-10-2024 Navigator Mogas OP-3 M.t Mardan Disc Pakistan National Crude Oil Ship Corpt 13-10-2024 B-1 Putuishan Load Ethanol Eastwind Shippi 07-10-2024 B-5 ITS Alpino - Eastern Sea 14-10-2024 Transport B-7/B-6 Independent Disc Load Riazeda 14-10-2024 Spirit Container B-14/B-15 Yangze 7 Disc Rock WMA Shipcare 14-10-2024 Phosphate Services B-16/B-17 Ocean Disc Legend Shipping & Feather General Logistics 12-10-2024 Cargo B-14/B-15 Yangze 7 Disc Rock WMA Shipcare 14-10-2024 Phosphate Services B-16/B-17 Ocean Disc Legend Shipping & Feather General Logistics 12-10-2024 Cargo Nmb-1 Al Hamdam Load Used Al Faizan 05-10-2024 Jet Ski Nmb-2 Al HijraT Load Wheat Al Faizan 15-04-2024 Straw ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-24/B-25 Cs Calla Load Universal 14-10-2024 Cement Shipping B-26/B-27 SpilKartini Disc Load OOCL Pakistan 14-10-2024 Container ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-2 Ever Legion Disc Load Green Pak 15-10-2024 Container Shipping Sapt-3 Mol Disc Load Ocean Network 14-10-2024 Presence Container Express Pakistan Sapt-4 Cscl Disc Load OOCL Pakistan 15-10-2024 Neptune Container ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Seapan 16-10-2024 Disc Load Hapag Lloyd Amazon Container Pakistan Veniz 1 16-10-2024 D/2741 Evergreen Shipping Steel Billets & Logistics Solar Sharna 17-10-2024 D/2200 Gac Pakistan Base Oil Easline 17-10-2024 D/3500 Hsfo Alpine Marine Guanfzhou Services M.T Quetta 17-10-2024 D/72000 Pakistan National Crude Oil Ship Corpt Wan Hai 661 17-10-2024 D/L Container Riazeda CmaCgm 17-10-2024 D/L Container CmaCgm Saigon Pakistan X-Press 17-10-2024 D/3976 Chemical X-Press Feeders Pisces Ship Agency Pak Berge Cathrine 17-10-2024 L/55000 Clinkers Gearbulk Shipping Helsinki Eagle 17-10-2024 L/58500 Clinkers Crystal Sea Services ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Zhong Gu Bo Hai 16-10-2024 Container Ship - Summit Sw 16-10-2024 General Cargo - Nostromo 16-10-2024 Clinkers - Navios Bahamas 16-10-2024 Container Ship - Kmtc Colombo 16-10-2024 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-2 Karpathos Rice East Wind Oct. 13, 2024 Dawn ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Leonidas Coal Alpine Oct. 14, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT No.5 Ocean Soyabean Alpine Oct. 15, 2024 Pioneer oil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Maersk Container GAC Oct. 15, 2024 Cairo ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Agios Nikolas Fertilizer Bulk Shipping Oct. 14, 2024 FAP Happy Hero Rice East Wind Oct. 15, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Maya Gas-1 LPG M Oct. 15, 2024 International ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Apex Cement Crystal Sea Ship Oct. 16, 2024 Mundra Express Container GAC -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Maya Gas-1 LPG M International Oct. 16, 2024 Maersk Cairo Container GAC -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Haj Muhammad Cement Crystal Sea Ship Oct. 16, 2024 San Nicolas Coal General Shipping -do- Qing Quan Shan Coal Ocean World -do- Rasha Cement Ever Green Waiting for Berths Captain Dimtris Cement Ever Green -do- Valentina Rice Global Maritime -do- African Herrier Rice GAC -do- Doris Rice East Wind -do- Alea Rice Universal -do- Morning Rice Ocean Services -do- Mahadah Silver Palm oil Alpine -do- Akti-A Palm oil Alpine -do- Falcon Royal Palm oil Alpine -do- CL Huaiyang Palm oil Alpine -do- KS Camellia Steel Coil GAC -do- Veniz-1 Steel Blade Ever Green -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Maersk Kensington Container GAC Oct. 16, 2024 APL Qingdao Container GAC -do- EM Fortune Mogas Alpine -do- =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024