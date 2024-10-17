AGL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
AIRLINK 138.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.44%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
DCL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
DFML 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
DGKC 78.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.79%)
FCCL 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.61%)
FFBL 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.06%)
FFL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
HUBC 101.82 Increased By ▲ 3.13 (3.17%)
HUMNL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
KOSM 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
MLCF 38.35 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (4.5%)
NBP 69.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.87%)
OGDC 170.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.31%)
PAEL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.98%)
PIBTL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
PPL 133.58 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (1.97%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
PTC 15.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.64%)
SEARL 63.83 Increased By ▲ 5.83 (10.05%)
TELE 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.98 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (4.94%)
TPLP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TREET 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
TRG 44.97 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.63%)
UNITY 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 9,205 Increased By 53.2 (0.58%)
BR30 27,717 Increased By 483.5 (1.78%)
KSE100 86,206 Increased By 365.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 27,236 Increased By 2 (0.01%)
Oct 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-10-17

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 17 Oct, 2024 06:34am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (October 16, 2024).

=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-2              SM             Disc           Gac Pakistan       13-10-2024
                  Navigator      Mogas
OP-3              M.t Mardan     Disc           Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil      Ship Corpt         13-10-2024
B-1               Putuishan      Load Ethanol   Eastwind Shippi    07-10-2024
B-5               ITS Alpino     -              Eastern Sea        14-10-2024
                                                Transport
B-7/B-6           Independent    Disc Load      Riazeda            14-10-2024
                  Spirit         Container
B-14/B-15         Yangze 7       Disc Rock      WMA Shipcare       14-10-2024
                                 Phosphate      Services
B-16/B-17         Ocean          Disc           Legend Shipping &
                  Feather        General        Logistics          12-10-2024
                                 Cargo
B-14/B-15         Yangze 7       Disc Rock      WMA Shipcare       14-10-2024
                                 Phosphate      Services
B-16/B-17         Ocean          Disc           Legend Shipping &
                  Feather        General        Logistics          12-10-2024
                                 Cargo
Nmb-1             Al Hamdam      Load Used      Al Faizan          05-10-2024
                                 Jet Ski
Nmb-2             Al HijraT      Load Wheat     Al Faizan          15-04-2024
                                 Straw
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-24/B-25         Cs Calla       Load           Universal          14-10-2024
                                 Cement         Shipping
B-26/B-27         SpilKartini    Disc Load      OOCL Pakistan      14-10-2024
                                 Container
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-2            Ever Legion    Disc Load      Green Pak          15-10-2024
                                 Container      Shipping
Sapt-3            Mol            Disc Load      Ocean Network      14-10-2024
                  Presence       Container      Express Pakistan
Sapt-4            Cscl           Disc Load      OOCL Pakistan      15-10-2024
                  Neptune        Container
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Seapan            16-10-2024     Disc Load                        Hapag Lloyd
Amazon                           Container                           Pakistan
Veniz 1           16-10-2024     D/2741                    Evergreen Shipping
                                 Steel Billets                    & Logistics
Solar Sharna      17-10-2024     D/2200                          Gac Pakistan
                                 Base Oil
Easline           17-10-2024     D/3500 Hsfo                    Alpine Marine
Guanfzhou                                                            Services
M.T Quetta        17-10-2024     D/72000                    Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil                         Ship Corpt
Wan Hai 661       17-10-2024     D/L Container                        Riazeda
CmaCgm            17-10-2024     D/L Container                         CmaCgm
Saigon                                                               Pakistan
X-Press           17-10-2024     D/3976 Chemical              X-Press Feeders
Pisces                                                        Ship Agency Pak
Berge Cathrine    17-10-2024     L/55000 Clinkers           Gearbulk Shipping
Helsinki Eagle    17-10-2024     L/58500 Clinkers        Crystal Sea Services
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Zhong
Gu Bo Hai         16-10-2024     Container Ship                             -
Summit Sw         16-10-2024     General Cargo                              -
Nostromo          16-10-2024     Clinkers                                   -
Navios
Bahamas           16-10-2024     Container Ship                             -
Kmtc Colombo      16-10-2024     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-2              Karpathos      Rice           East Wind       Oct. 13, 2024
                  Dawn
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Leonidas       Coal           Alpine          Oct. 14, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               No.5 Ocean     Soyabean       Alpine          Oct. 15, 2024
                  Pioneer        oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Maersk         Container      GAC             Oct. 15, 2024
                  Cairo
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Agios Nikolas  Fertilizer     Bulk Shipping   Oct. 14, 2024
FAP               Happy Hero     Rice           East Wind       Oct. 15, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL              Maya Gas-1     LPG            M               Oct. 15, 2024
                                                International
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Apex              Cement         Crystal Sea Ship               Oct. 16, 2024
Mundra
Express           Container      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Maya Gas-1        LPG            M International                Oct. 16, 2024
Maersk Cairo      Container      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Haj Muhammad      Cement         Crystal Sea Ship               Oct. 16, 2024
San Nicolas       Coal           General Shipping                        -do-
Qing Quan
Shan              Coal           Ocean World                             -do-
Rasha             Cement         Ever Green                Waiting for Berths
Captain Dimtris   Cement         Ever Green                              -do-
Valentina         Rice           Global Maritime                         -do-
African Herrier   Rice           GAC                                     -do-
Doris             Rice           East Wind                               -do-
Alea              Rice           Universal                               -do-
Morning           Rice           Ocean Services                          -do-
Mahadah Silver    Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Akti-A            Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Falcon Royal      Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
CL Huaiyang       Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
KS Camellia       Steel Coil     GAC                                     -do-
Veniz-1           Steel Blade    Ever Green                              -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Maersk
Kensington        Container      GAC                            Oct. 16, 2024
APL Qingdao       Container      GAC                                     -do-
EM Fortune        Mogas          Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Shipping Intelligence

Comments

200 characters

Shipping Intelligence

KEL governance issues prompt Al-Jomaih to move SECP

Q1FY25: Govt pays off Rs1.2trn domestic debt

Jaishankar wraps up rare visit, heaps praise on hospitality

Trade, industry and energy: Pakistan, Russia agree to pursue robust dialogue

PM stresses for a ‘stable Afghanistan’

Joint communiqué: SCO urges end to protectionism, trade curbs

Export of 0.5m tons of sugar: Banks authorised to process cases

Returns filed late: LHC directs FBR to form experts’ panel for drafting law

FBR’s ‘speed money scheme’ exposed by Langrial

PPP, PML-N, JUI-F leaders discuss proposed amendment

Read more stories