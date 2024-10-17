KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (October 16, 2024).
=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-2 SM Disc Gac Pakistan 13-10-2024
Navigator Mogas
OP-3 M.t Mardan Disc Pakistan National
Crude Oil Ship Corpt 13-10-2024
B-1 Putuishan Load Ethanol Eastwind Shippi 07-10-2024
B-5 ITS Alpino - Eastern Sea 14-10-2024
Transport
B-7/B-6 Independent Disc Load Riazeda 14-10-2024
Spirit Container
B-14/B-15 Yangze 7 Disc Rock WMA Shipcare 14-10-2024
Phosphate Services
B-16/B-17 Ocean Disc Legend Shipping &
Feather General Logistics 12-10-2024
Cargo
Nmb-1 Al Hamdam Load Used Al Faizan 05-10-2024
Jet Ski
Nmb-2 Al HijraT Load Wheat Al Faizan 15-04-2024
Straw
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-24/B-25 Cs Calla Load Universal 14-10-2024
Cement Shipping
B-26/B-27 SpilKartini Disc Load OOCL Pakistan 14-10-2024
Container
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-2 Ever Legion Disc Load Green Pak 15-10-2024
Container Shipping
Sapt-3 Mol Disc Load Ocean Network 14-10-2024
Presence Container Express Pakistan
Sapt-4 Cscl Disc Load OOCL Pakistan 15-10-2024
Neptune Container
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Seapan 16-10-2024 Disc Load Hapag Lloyd
Amazon Container Pakistan
Veniz 1 16-10-2024 D/2741 Evergreen Shipping
Steel Billets & Logistics
Solar Sharna 17-10-2024 D/2200 Gac Pakistan
Base Oil
Easline 17-10-2024 D/3500 Hsfo Alpine Marine
Guanfzhou Services
M.T Quetta 17-10-2024 D/72000 Pakistan National
Crude Oil Ship Corpt
Wan Hai 661 17-10-2024 D/L Container Riazeda
CmaCgm 17-10-2024 D/L Container CmaCgm
Saigon Pakistan
X-Press 17-10-2024 D/3976 Chemical X-Press Feeders
Pisces Ship Agency Pak
Berge Cathrine 17-10-2024 L/55000 Clinkers Gearbulk Shipping
Helsinki Eagle 17-10-2024 L/58500 Clinkers Crystal Sea Services
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Zhong
Gu Bo Hai 16-10-2024 Container Ship -
Summit Sw 16-10-2024 General Cargo -
Nostromo 16-10-2024 Clinkers -
Navios
Bahamas 16-10-2024 Container Ship -
Kmtc Colombo 16-10-2024 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-2 Karpathos Rice East Wind Oct. 13, 2024
Dawn
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Leonidas Coal Alpine Oct. 14, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT No.5 Ocean Soyabean Alpine Oct. 15, 2024
Pioneer oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Maersk Container GAC Oct. 15, 2024
Cairo
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Agios Nikolas Fertilizer Bulk Shipping Oct. 14, 2024
FAP Happy Hero Rice East Wind Oct. 15, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Maya Gas-1 LPG M Oct. 15, 2024
International
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Apex Cement Crystal Sea Ship Oct. 16, 2024
Mundra
Express Container GAC -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Maya Gas-1 LPG M International Oct. 16, 2024
Maersk Cairo Container GAC -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Haj Muhammad Cement Crystal Sea Ship Oct. 16, 2024
San Nicolas Coal General Shipping -do-
Qing Quan
Shan Coal Ocean World -do-
Rasha Cement Ever Green Waiting for Berths
Captain Dimtris Cement Ever Green -do-
Valentina Rice Global Maritime -do-
African Herrier Rice GAC -do-
Doris Rice East Wind -do-
Alea Rice Universal -do-
Morning Rice Ocean Services -do-
Mahadah Silver Palm oil Alpine -do-
Akti-A Palm oil Alpine -do-
Falcon Royal Palm oil Alpine -do-
CL Huaiyang Palm oil Alpine -do-
KS Camellia Steel Coil GAC -do-
Veniz-1 Steel Blade Ever Green -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Maersk
Kensington Container GAC Oct. 16, 2024
APL Qingdao Container GAC -do-
EM Fortune Mogas Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
