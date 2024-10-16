AGL 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.67%)
Indian shares set for muted open

Reuters Published 16 Oct, 2024 10:01am
Indian shares are likely to open little changed on Wednesday, as investors await fresh triggers amid continuing foreign outflows.

The Gift Nifty was trading at 25,039, as of 8:12 a.m. IST, indicating that the benchmark Nifty 50 will open near Tuesday’s closing levels of 25,057.35.

The Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex indexes slipped 0.3% and 0.2%, respectively, on Tuesday, dragged by losses in heavyweight Reliance Industries after its quarterly profit dropped, while the prospect of a delayed domestic rate cut dampened overall sentiment.

Nifty constituent Bajaj Auto is due to report its quarterly earnings later in the day.

Asian peers outside Japan fell on the day, joining Wall Street peers from overnight, dragged by a slide in chip stocks after disappointing earnings from Europe’s biggest tech firm ASML.

Meanwhile, oil prices steadied slightly on Wednesday after sliding as much as $5 this week on demand concerns.

A fall in oil prices is positive for India, the world’s third-largest oil importer, as the commodity makes up a significant part of the country’s import bill.

Indian shares set to track Asian peers higher

Foreign institutional investors offloaded a net 17.49 billion rupees ($208 million) worth of stocks on Tuesday, and were net sellers for the twelfth straight session, as they directed flows to China after Beijing announced stimulus measures.

As of Tuesday, foreign outflows from Indian equities in October had totalled $7.9 billion.

Meanwhile, Hyundai India’s record $3.3 billion IPO was subscribed 18% on the first day of bidding on Tuesday. The share sale will end on Thursday.

