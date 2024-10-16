SCO summit begins under tight security

ISLAMABAD: As the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit began on Tuesday, the security in the federal capital was beefed up with all the roads leading to the Red Zone shut, shops and hotels remained closed, bringing life in the city to a complete standstill.

Over 12,674 personnel including capital police, paramilitary forces, and Rangers, have been deployed in city’s three tiers for protection. Over 12,674 personnel, 6,963 capital police personnel, 1,500 Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel, 850 Sindh police, and 361 Rangers personnel were stationed at key locations.

To ensure security during the summit, all main roads leading to the Red Zone as well as to the city have been completely closed with concrete blocks.

Ministry orders strict security measures for SCO summit

The authorities have closed Park Road at the Bani Gala, Rawal Dam Chowk from Club Road, Faisal Avenue at Faizabad interchange, Islamabad Express highway, GT Road and also closed all the points connecting sectors I-18, I-10 and I-9.

Furthermore, they closed roads from Bhara Kahu to Murree Road, Margalla Road entry/exit from GT Road, and 9th Avenue on both sides of IJP road was also blocked. Faiz Haq Road, Jinnah Avenue, Embassy Road and some other roads leading to the Red Zone were also shut.

The Islamabad Capital Territory (IC) Administration had earlier imposed Section 144 in Islamabad prohibiting public gatherings, pillion riding, and closure of wedding halls, and restaurants.

The administration has also closed all markets in the city and only kept open medical stores and pharmacies as part of security measures.

According to a statement issued by the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP), it appealed the residents of twin cities and motorists to use alternate routes to avoid any inconvenience. The ITP has deployed 1,100 traffic police personnel to ensure a smooth flow of traffic during SCO summit.

SCO summit: all eyes are now on Islamabad

The ITP has advised that people travelling from Islamabad to Rawalpindi through Margalla Road to use 9th Avenue as traffic from Faisal Avenue to Zero Point would be diverted toward 9th Avenue.

Meanwhile, the city police conducted a search operation in the limits of Sumbal police station in order to curb the criminal gangs.

A heavy contingent of police including lady police took part in the operation. During the operation, police conducted the checking of 190 suspected persons, 140 houses, shops, hotels, and motels.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad has issued order for carrying out a search operation across the city.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024