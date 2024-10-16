Pak-Russia joint exercise begins

ISLAMABAD: The seventh edition of the Pakistan-Russia Joint Exercise Druzhba-VII, focusing on counter-terrorism operations, commenced at the National Counter Terrorism Centre in Pabbi.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the two-week-long exercise that started on 13th October 2024, involved Light Commando Troops from the Pakistan Army and a Russian military contingent.

The opening ceremony was attended by the Commandant of the National Counter Terrorism Centre, who served as the chief guest.

This bilateral exercise aims to enhance professional skills through joint training, while also strengthening the longstanding military ties between the two nations.

The participating troops from both countries are eager to share their expertise and experience, further cementing military cooperation and coordination in counter-terrorism efforts.

