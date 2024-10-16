Petrol’s price remains unchanged; diesel’s hiked

ISLAMABAD: The government Tuesday increased the price of high speed diesel (HSD) up to Rs 5 per liter effective from October 16, 2024. The price of diesel has been raised following fluctuation in global oil prices.

However, the government kept the price of petrol unchanged and maintained at Rs 247.03 per liter.

On the other hand, the price of diesel has been increased from Rs 246.29 to Rs 251.29 per liter, reflecting an increase of Rs 5 per liter.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Ministry of Finance said that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has worked out the consumer prices of petroleum products, based on the price variations in the international market. The prices of the petroleum products for the next fortnight, starting from October 16, 2024 are accordingly being revised, it added.

