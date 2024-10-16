AGL 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.93%)
AIRLINK 140.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.71%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
DCL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
DFML 47.45 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.73%)
DGKC 78.68 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.52%)
FCCL 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.61%)
FFBL 57.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.08%)
FFL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.56%)
HUBC 100.30 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.63%)
HUMNL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
KEL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.09%)
KOSM 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.71%)
MLCF 36.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
NBP 68.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.2%)
OGDC 167.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.27%)
PAEL 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.87%)
PIBTL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.22%)
PPL 129.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.99%)
PRL 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
PTC 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
SEARL 60.75 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (4.74%)
TELE 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TOMCL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.72%)
TPLP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
TREET 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
TRG 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.14%)
UNITY 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.97%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 9,183 Increased By 31.8 (0.35%)
BR30 27,271 Increased By 36.9 (0.14%)
KSE100 86,305 Increased By 464.6 (0.54%)
KSE30 27,272 Increased By 37.9 (0.14%)
Oct 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-10-16

Petrol’s price remains unchanged; diesel’s hiked

Recorder Report Published October 16, 2024 Updated October 16, 2024 08:35am

ISLAMABAD: The government Tuesday increased the price of high speed diesel (HSD) up to Rs 5 per liter effective from October 16, 2024. The price of diesel has been raised following fluctuation in global oil prices.

However, the government kept the price of petrol unchanged and maintained at Rs 247.03 per liter.

On the other hand, the price of diesel has been increased from Rs 246.29 to Rs 251.29 per liter, reflecting an increase of Rs 5 per liter.

Effective Oct 16: Substantial increase in fuel prices likely

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Ministry of Finance said that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has worked out the consumer prices of petroleum products, based on the price variations in the international market. The prices of the petroleum products for the next fortnight, starting from October 16, 2024 are accordingly being revised, it added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

petrol OGRA Oil prices Oil diesel petrol price fuel prices HSD global oil prices HSD price petrol prices in Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Petrol’s price remains unchanged; diesel’s hiked

Buying spree at PSX, KSE-100 surges over 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

No bilateral talks: Jaishankar’s visit centres only on SCO summit

Joint statement issued; Any bid to disrupt Sino-Pak ties bound to fail

‘Take and pay’ mode: Govt tailors four customised options for 18 IPPs

Zardari, Li vow to deepen strategic ties

Controversial law: Govt seeks bipartisan support

Top leaders from SCO member states attend dinner

Insurance cos: SECP hikes minimum required amount of paid-up capital

Read more stories